A UMAT student identified as Jesse was reported to have died after facing serious financial challenges linked to a failed deal

Reports suggested he attempted to recover losses through risky means, but the outcome worsened the situation

The incident has sparked calls for stronger mental health support and open conversations in schools

A tragic incident involving a student of the University of Mines and Technology, identified in some reports as Jesse, has sparked widespread concern across Ghana, with many reflecting on the pressures young people face when dealing with financial challenges.

UMAT student’s reported death draws attention to mental health. Image credit: UMAT, Elorm

Source: UGC

According to reports circulating on social media, the student was involved in a business arrangement that did not go as planned.

It was claimed that a sum of about GH₵16,500 had been sent for a transaction involving mobile phones intended for resale in Ghana.

However, the deal reportedly failed, leaving the student in a difficult financial position.

As the situation became more challenging, reports suggested he attempted to recover the loss through other means.

This decision, which was said to involve a high-risk approach, did not yield the expected results and instead added to the pressure already being faced.

With debts reportedly increasing and limited support at the time, the emotional burden appeared to intensify.

Jesse reportedly left a note behind

Unconfirmed reports also indicated that the student left behind a written note before his passing, a detail that has deepened the emotional impact of the story online.

While authorities of UMAT are yet to officially provide full details, the incident has already triggered conversations about financial literacy, online trust, and the risks associated with informal business dealings.

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Jesse's death sparked mental health concerns

Beyond the financial aspect, the situation has brought renewed attention to mental health among students. Many observers note that academic stress, financial difficulties, and personal expectations can combine in overwhelming ways.

There have been growing calls for institutions to strengthen counselling services and create safe spaces where students can openly discuss their challenges.

Experts and advocates continue to encourage young people to seek help early when facing difficulties, especially those involving money or emotional distress.

Reaching out to trusted individuals, family members, or professionals can provide support during tough times.

As discussions continue, many are hoping this painful moment will lead to greater awareness and improved support systems for students.

The focus remains on understanding, prevention, and ensuring that no one feels alone during difficult periods.

If you or someone you know is struggling, consider reaching out to a trusted person or a professional. Support is always available.

Ransford Amankwah Asomani, a second-year KNUST student dies after falling from the 2nd floor of his hostel. Photo credit: Citinewsroom.

Source: UGC

KNUST student dies after falling

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a second-year student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Ransford Amankwah Asomani, had been confirmed dead following an accident that occurred over the weekend.

KNUST, in a statement issued on Monday, February 9, 2026, stated that the deceased was in his sophomore year, pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Agribusiness Management.

KNUST launched investigations into the incident and assured the public of its commitment to student safety.

Source: YEN.com.gh