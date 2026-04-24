Canada has given a heads-up to persons who are planning to travel to the country for the World Cup

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, on its Facebook page, outlined what persons seeking to travel to the country for the games must have

People who took to the comment section of the post have shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by Canada

Canada, one of the three nations hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup, has advised Ghanaians and other football-loving fans who would like to travel to the country to watch the matches.

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, on its Facebook page on April 24 2026, detailed the relevant entry requirements that persons seeking to travel to Canada for the games must have.

Canada shares entry requirements for persons seeking to enter Canada to watch the World Cup. Photo credit: @Kevin Dietsch, JOE KLAMAR/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

With this, the agency, on its website, provided details explaining that persons coming to the country would do so on a tourist visa, adding that there is no special World Cup visa allocated for travelling fans.

“If you want to come to Canada to attend a FIFA World Cup 26™ match as a fan, you’ll be entering Canada as a tourist. There’s no special FIFA World Cup 26 visa.”

It further explained that fans may need to enter Canada with either a visitor visa or an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA).

It also added that not everyone travelling to Canada to watch the World Cup will need the same travel document, as some may travel by air, land, or sea.

In addition to this, persons travelling to the country do not need to have a match ticket to apply for a visa.

Canada announces entry requirements for persons coming to the country to watch the World Cup. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

It also added that having a match ticket does not guarantee that your visa will be approved.

“You don’t need to have a FIFA World Cup ticket to apply for a visitor visa or an eTA. Having a FIFA World Cup event ticket doesn’t guarantee that your visa or eTA application will be approved.”

At the time of writing this report, the post had generated over 200 likes and comments.

The Facebook post is below:

Reactions to travelling to Canada

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video shared opinions and views on the announcement made by Canada regarding travel for the World Cup games.

New Jerusalem Auto’s LTD opined:

“I would want to attend, but my application was rejected. I still keep my hope alive.”

Rob Robson stated:

“Canada prides itself on fairness and family values. The current process, however, seems to undermine both. Greater transparency and accountability in visitor visa decisions are urgently needed.”

Canada cautions foreigners without work permits

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the Canadian government issued a statement cautioning foreign nationals against working in the country without authorisation.

In a post on the Facebook page of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), it cautioned immigrants desirous of working in Canada to do so only with legal authorisation.

It disclosed that persons found violating the country’s work laws would face legal consequences.

Source: YEN.com.gh