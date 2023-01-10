Nana Ama McBrown is arguably the most stylish female celeb currently in Ghana and she was adjudged as the most stylish among her peers by YEN.com.gh

The beautiful actress spoke to the YEN team and revealed the secret behind her fashionable looks and gave props to the people that make it possible

The actress revealed that many stylists provide her with a lot of quality apparel and thanked YEN.com.gh for recognizing her

Legendary Kumawood actress and serial entrepreneur, Nana Ama McBrown, was one of the winners at the YEN Entertainment Awards 2023.

Nana Ama McBrown Wins Most Stylish Female Celeb Of 2023 Photo Source: iamamamcbrown, yen.com.gh

Source: Instagram

She was adjudged Most Stylish Female Celebrity, winning ahead of Jackie Appiah, Selly Galley, Zynnell Zuh, and Nana Akua Addo.

Even though she faced stiff competition, the beautiful actress came out victorious. Speaking to YEN.com.gh, she revealed the secret behind her fashionable looks.

She said a lot of people play a big role in how she looks as she receives a wide variety of apparel from different stylists. McBrown mentioned that her makeup, hair and other complementary items are all provided for her. She said:

Because of my job, I need to look stylish. I have a lot of people that sow for me and I have a lot of people that give me hair. Like Nat Luxury hair, I'm even wearing one of their hair products right now. They are a lot, Meg, Lauren Wood, Nicoline and this young girl Neil Davis.

The affable actress gave all her stylists their flowers and mentioned that they are responsible for her stylish look. While showering praises on her fashion team, McBrown also thanked YEN.com.gh for recognizing her.

McBrown also mentioned that because she is into Show Business, she has to look presentable all the time.

This is showbiz it is part of the show business and I have to show you something that you will like.

She said.

