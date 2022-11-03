Who is Kai Knapp? All you need to know about Alexis Knapp's daughter

Being a mom is an uphill task. What about working single moms? How do they pull through the hustle and bustle of life? Sometimes, things get out of control, and you are left with no option other than just adjusting to life accordingly. Kai Knapp is proof that some of these single moms, such as her mother, Alexis Knapp, are setting high standards in raising kids without the help of their significant others.

Kai Knapp and Alexis Knapp attend the Premiere of Netflix's "Green Eggs and Ham" at Hollywood American Legion in Los Angeles, California. Photo; Rodin Eckenroth

Kai Knapp is the daughter of celebrities Alexis Knapp and Ryan Phillipe. Alexis is a famous actress known for starring as Stacie Conrad in Pitch Perfect film series. On the other hand, Ryan is a talented actor known for starring Barry William in I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Kai Knapp’s profile summary

Full name Kailani Merizalde Philippe-Knapp Nickname Kai Knapp Gender Female Date of birth 1 July 2011 Kai Knapp's age 11 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 4'3'' Height in centimetres 130 Weight in pounds 57 Weight in kilograms 26 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Alexis Knapp Father Ryan Phillippe Siblings Deacon Reese Phillippe and Ava Elizabeth Phillippe Relationship status Single Famous for Being a celebrity child

Interesting facts about Kai Knapp

Kai Knapp does not make regular public appearances with her celebrity parents. Pitch Perfect fans and followers recognize Kai as the little daughter of their beloved star, but she is now an all-grown-up pre-teen. Here is all you need to know about Alexis Knapp's daughter

1. She was born in the United States

Kailani Merizalde Philippe-Knapp was born on 1 July 2011 in Los Angeles, California, USA. How old is Kai Knapp? The American celebrity kid is 11 years old as of 2022. Kai Knapp's birthday is celebrated on the 1st of January every year. She is a Cancer baby.

2. She has two half-siblings

Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, honoree Reese Witherspoon, and Deacon Reese Phillippe attend The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women in Entertainment at Milk Studios. Photo: Stefanie Keenan

Kai has two half-siblings from her father's side, a brother and a sister. The American actor married Reese Witherspoon in 1999 when she was six months pregnant. The same year, they welcomed a daughter, Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, and four years later, they welcomed a son, Deacon Phillippe.

Ava Elizabeth was born on 9 September 1999 in California, USA. She is 23 years old as of 2022. She has not offered any information about her career or business ventures. However, she is active on social media platforms such as Instagram. In addition, she has been dating Owen Mahoney, a fellow UC Berkeley student, since 2109.

On the other hand, Deacon Reese Phillippe was born on 23 October 2003 in Los Angeles, California. He is 19 years old as of 2022. He made his debut as an actor in 2022, starring Parker in Never Have I Ever. However, in 2020, he has featured in Nina Nesbitt: Long Run music video.

Does Kai Knapp see her siblings? It is alleged that the half-siblings don’t have a close relationship with Kai Knapp. The two half-siblings, Deacon and Ava, have never shared a picture with their half-sister making it appear like they are not close.

3. Her mother is a renowned actress

Kai’s mother, Alexis Merizalde Knapp, is one of the of highly-accomplished personalities in the United States entertainment industry. She is a from Avonmore, Pennsylvania. Alexis was born on 31 July 1989; thus, she is 33 years old as of 2022 to Marjorie Knapp (mother) and Bradford Elwood Knapp (father).

She began her career as an internet video series host for Project Lore about the World of Warcraft video game. Later, she joined the modelling sector before breaking out as an actress.

First, she appeared in background roles in two shows, Couples Retreat and Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lighting Thief, before making her debut, Dede on Look. She has also appeared in other films such as The Orville, Pitch Perfect 2, and So Undercover.

Alexis Knapp attends the AMC+ Original Series "Moonhaven" Premiere Event at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

4. Her parents never married

While dating, Ryan Phillipe and Kai Knapp looked like a perfect couple. Unfortunately, it wasn't all roses, as they eventually parted ways in September 2010. Kai Knapp didn't know she was pregnant with Ryan's daughter until after their breakup.

She chose to keep the baby, and her ex-partner was present at the birth of their daughter. Even though the duo was no longer together, they gave her their surnames. Her mum named her Kailani Merizalde Phillippe Knapp.

5. Her father is a legendary film actor

Who is Kai Knapp's dad? Matthew Ryan Phillippe, commonly known by his stage name, Ryan Phillippe, is Kai's biological dad. Even though the couple wasn't sure about it since they were already separated at the time of her birth, a paternity test proved that he was the biological father.

Ryan is a highly-acclaimed American actor from New Castle, Delaware, USA. He was born on 10 September 1974; thus, he is 48 years old as of 2022. He was previously married to American actress and producer Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon from 1999 to 2007. Over the years, the actor has landed various roles in different movies and TV shows.

Ryan Phillippe attends the 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival at The New Port Theater in Newport Beach, California. Photo: Tiffany Rose

What are Ryan Phillippe and Kai Knapp's relationship like? Following her parents' split, Kai Knapp and Ryan Phillippe have had a strained relationship. Alexi has been raising Kai single-handedly since the actor has not been in his child’s life.

6. She does not have an active social media presence

In this 21st century, celebrity kids own active social media platforms immediately after birth. But unfortunately, this is not the case for Kai Knapp. Despite having celebrity parents, she has no active social media accounts.

However, there are hundreds of her photos and clips across the internet courtesy of her mother. Alexis Knapp frequently tweets and posts about her daughter's antics. In most of the footage, she appears vibrant, proving that she has what it takes to follow in her parent's footsteps careerwise.

7. Her parents are millionaires

Kai Knapp's parents are millionaires with several years of hard work, commitment, discipline and experience. Both have accumulated vast sums of money from their successful career in the entertainment industry.

Kai's mother, Alexis Knapp, has an estimated net worth of $5 million as of 2022. She has earned this amount from her career as a professional American actress. She also worked as a video game host and model for a short while.

On the other hand, her father, Ryan Phillippe, has an estimated net worth of $30 million as of 2022. He is ranked as one of the richest Hollywood actors, with acting and film production as his primary sources of income. He also dabbles as a film director, screenwriter, and businessman.

Just yesterday, Ryan Phillippe and Alexis Knapp's baby, Kai Knapp, was born. However, their little bundle of joy is growing up quickly. Even though her father has been missing from her life since their separation, her mother has done an incredible job raising the adorable pre-teen.

