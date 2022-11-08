Who is Narsh Smith? Everything you need to know about Ghanaian actor

Hailing from humble African beginnings, Narsh Smith has done well for himself abroad. The actor is a black star on the rise, featuring in Guinness advertisements campaigns. He became a household name in Ghana through his film exploits. The 39-year-old father of one is inspiring a new generation with a set of skills and talents and is here to stay.

Narsh Alexis Smith is a Ghanaian-American born and bred actor in the U.S. The actor is renowned for appearing in films such as Desperate Game and My Ghana Angel. The Maryland-bred actor is touted as a Ghanaian success story and is among the country's wealthiest film stars.

Modelling at fashion gigs in Hamburg, it is not surprising that the marital arts expert is a favourite with the ladies. Narsh has been touted as one of the most handsome men in Ghana.

Narsh Smith's profile summary

Full name Narsh Alexei Smith Nickname Narsh Smith Gender Male Date of birth 1983 Age 39 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth Accra, Ghana Current residence Hamburg, Germany Nationality Ghanian, American Ethnicity Black-African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' 2'' Height in centimetres 187 Weight in pounds 185 Weight in kilograms 84 Shoe size 47 (U.K) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Children One Profession Actor, model, martial arts expert Net worth $1 million

Early life

The model was born in 1983 in Accra, Ghana but his family later relocated to California when he was a youth. He is the second born of four kids and began acting from an early age when he participated in a play for the church St. Christopher at age 8.

He followed up his acting in high school and has an array of talents and skills, such as prowess in martial arts. Unfortunately, little has been made public concerning his early life and educational journey.

Career

The star is a multi-talented actor with immense dedication and attention to detail. He is an and well-connected, having residence in several locations in the U.S, Ghana and Hamburg, Germany. He also does modelling as a career away from acting and has done fashion gigs in Hamburg, for which he is renowned.

The American-Ghanian actor is not short of hidden talents under his sleeve as he also performs martial arts. He has been featured in several magazines and has done commercials for television networks such as MTV Guinness made of black Black is Real, Narsh Smith is Made of Focus.

The personality is also renowned for his acting prowess, having made appearances in several films such as:

An African City

Love Regardless

There Are All the Same

The Wire

Where Are We Now

Desperate Game as Jerry

My Ghana Angel as Jude

Hard Way

The Reason

Club Europa

Some Smoke and a Red Locker

How to Sell Drugs Online

What is Narsh Smith's net worth?

The actor has an alleged net worth of $1 million. The Some Smoke actor has been touted as one of the richest movie stars in Ghana. Narsh Smith's appearances in films and his illustrious modelling career have made him amass a fortune.

In addition, his feature in the Guinness Made of Black ad campaign earned him huge money. He is touted as having put Ghana on the map through his impressive exploits in film.

Does Narsh Smith have children?

The actor is a proud father of one. However, he prefers to keep his personal life private.

Body measurements

He is 6 feet 2 inches or 187 centimetres tall. He has an impressive well-built African physique with a body mass of 84 kg. However, his shoe size is 47 (U.K), and a size 13 in the (U.S).

Narsh Smith's fast facts

What is Narsh Smith's net worth? Narsh Smith has an alleged net worth of $1 million. Where does Narsh Smith currently reside? Narsh Smith currently lives in Hamburg, Germany. What is Narsh Smith's age? Narsh Smith is aged 39 years old. What is Narsh Smith's ethnicity? He is an American of Ghanaian descent. What other talents does Narsh Smith possess? Smith is renowned for his marital arts exploits apart from modelling. What is Narsh Alexei Smith's profession? Narsh Smith is a professional actor and has numerous Nollywood films. What is Narsh Alexei Smith's height? Narsh Smith stands at 6 feet 2 inches in height.

Only a few people are endowed with a multitude of talent and skills, such as Narsh Smith. However, the American- Ghanian actor has had the privilege of modelling in fashion houses across Germany. With an estimated fortune of roughly $1 million, the actor is arguably one of Ghana's most recognizable and wealthiest faces. The martial arts expert is using his skills to kick his way to the top of the spectrum.

