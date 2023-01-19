An Austrian cyclist, stuntman, and YouTuber called Fabio Wibmer has pulled a scary stunt

In a video that has got many people cringing online, the cyclist nearly fell off a high cliff while performing his stunt

He was riding a bike along the thin wall of the cliff when he started shaking at a point & had to end the act

Fabio Wibmer, an Austrian cyclist and stuntman, and YouTuber who mainly practices street trials as well as downhill mountain biking has gotten netizens stunned with another video.

The footage that was originally shared on the TikTok handle @redbulltaiwan, found itself on the waves of Ghanaian social media and has been heaping massive reactions.

Fabio was spotted riding a bike on the wall of a high cliff, an act many netizens have vowed they can never do no matter how much they're being offered.

Cyclist riding on a narrow wall Photo credit: Westend61 via Getty Images, @redbulltaiwan via TikTok

Source: UGC

At one moment in the video, Fabio was visibly shaking, knowing well he was risking his life, and the steer began moving in an irregular motion, forcing him to end the stunt.

It is feared that he would have fallen off the cliff if he continued riding on the narrow wall after that.

Fabio always warns his viewers that the actions in his videos are performed by professionals or supervised by professionals, and are not meant to be attempted.

What Ghanaians are saying about Fabio Wibmer, the Austrian cyclist's video

These were some thoughts YEN.com.gh gathered from Ghana's social media regarding the video.

Edward Azah said:

Eiiii to try this u should know ur background very well, some people will not even sit on the bicycle before they fall

Let's Get Talking indicated:

I strongly believe at this time the devil was taken a nap .... ...Anka by now my house people has pushed him off koraaa ... Boi

Ibrahim Abuu Junaid mentioned:

When your village people are watching in pot of water and they realized you have no future

Ativor Charles Epiphany added:

Death was having visitors before this dude did this. I'm not speaking on behalf of death but I know it will regret not watching this moment

