Big Akwess and Frank Naro got into an altercation at a Celebrity Football Gala, which took place in Kumasi, leading to Frank Naro getting slapped

Speaking to GH Page in an interview, Frank Naro reacted to the incident and said he has left Big Akwess in the hands of God

Frank said he had nothing against Big Akwess and mentioned that he did not know why the actor did not like him

Kumawood actor and producer Frank Naro has spoken out about an altercation that occurred at a Celebrity Football Gala on Tuesday, 14th February. In an interview with GH Page, Naro revealed that fellow actor Big Akwess had slapped him after he refused to shake his hand.

According to Naro, the incident occurred after he had already greeted Wayoosi and other stars at the event, excluding Akwess because Akwess did not like him.

Wayoosi then asked Naro to go back and greet Big Akwess, and as Naro attempted to do so, Akwess slapped him. Videos of the incident spread across social media, leading to folks criticizing Akwess for his actions.

In his response to the incident, Naro stated that he has left the matter to God. He further clarified that he had no issue with Akwess and it was Akwess who was beefing with him. The pair have had issues in the past, but it seems their relationship has further gone sour.

Frank Naro maintained that he still had respect for Big Akwess regardless of the incident because Akwess was older than him. Netizens have praised Naro for his maturity.

As of now, it is unclear whether any formal action will be taken regarding the incident. However, Naro's response to the incident suggests that he is willing to let the matter go and move on.

Folks Admire Frank Naro

All football highlights said:

Frankly speaking Frank Naro has earned my respect yesterday I was there sitting behind Big Akwes He's a fool Man paa that Big Akwes

Princila wrote:

Frank is so humble I love him!!

Voice of Reason said:

You're young but you acted very maturely. Congrats.

Big Akwes Slaps Frank Naro At Celebrity Football Gala, Video Emerges

In a related story, a video of Big Akwes slapping Frank Naro at the celebrity football gala, which was held on Tuesday, 14th February, 2023, has gone viral.

The incident occurred after Frank Naro approached Wayoosi's stand and greeted everyone, excluding Big Akwes.

Ghanaians have condemned the poor actions of Big Akwes as they call him out on social media.

