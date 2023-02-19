Nana Ama McBrown visited an orphanage home with actor Don Little and put a smile on the face of the kids

The actress made a donation to the home and spent quality time with the kids, singing and dancing with them

One highlight of McBrown's visit was her carrying Don Little in one of the videos that surfaced

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Popular Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, melted the hearts of many as she paid a visit to an orphanage home to donate items and spend time with the kids. The philanthropic actress was accompanied by diminutive actor Don Little, who was equally thrilled to spend time with the kids.

Nana Ama McBrown Visits Orphanage Home Photo Source: iamamamcbrown on TikTok

Source: UGC

During the visit, Nana Ama McBrown, who is known for her infectious smile and kindness, carried Don Little like a baby, much to the amusement of the kids and other onlookers. Don Little, who was MC'ing the event, seemed to be having the time of his life as he joked and interacted with the children.

The event was captured in a heartwarming video that has since gone viral on social media. Nana Ama McBrown and Don Little also spent time with the children, playing games, singing and dancing.

The video has been widely shared and praised for the actress' kindness and generosity. Many people have commended her for her selfless act and expressed their admiration for her. Others have also been touched by the joy and happiness that the children displayed during the event.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Nana Ama McBrown has been known to be an advocate for children's rights and welfare. She has previously worked with several organizations to support vulnerable children, including orphans, street children and children with disabilities. Her visit to the orphanage home is just one of the many charitable works that have endeared her to the hearts of many.

Baby Maxin Looks All Grown Up

In another story, Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin, in a video, looked all grown up as she engaged in a conversation with her mother.

The little lady who was a small baby a few years ago now looks tall, strong and eloquent with her speech.

The video left many Ghanaians in awe as they marvelled at how quickly little Maxin had grown.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh