Ghanaian dancehall superstar Stonebwoy recently sat down for an interview with renowned HOT 97 presenter, Ebro Darden on his Ebro In The Morning show, where they discussed the influence of Twi and Ghanaian culture on dancehall music and Patois.

During the interview, Stonebwoy, known in private life as Livingstone Etse Satekla, revealed that Twi has had a massive impact on the dancehall genre. The artiste showcased his knowledge of Twi Patois by reeling off some examples of the language that have found their way into dancehall music.

Stonebwoy also highlighted the strong connection between Ghana and Jamaica, noting that the Jamaican flag shares some features of the flag of the Ashanti people in Ghana, who are renowned for their rich cultural heritage.

According to Stonebwoy, the connection between the two nations goes beyond the flags, with many Jamaican artistes finding inspiration in the music and culture of Ghana and Africa as a whole. Per Stonebwoy, the exchange between the two nations has played a significant role in shaping the global music scene, with him being a shining example of this cultural exchange.

For many folks who watched the interview, it was entertaining and educational, as Stonebwoy's insights into the influence of Twi and Ghanaian culture on dancehall music and Patois shed light on the rich cultural heritage of his home country.

Stonebwoy Impresses Folks

Ekene Samuel commented:

I am Nigerian. I am at peace anytime Stonebowy speaks about Africa. Kudos Ebro, the man knows Africa even before the current Afrobeat vibes.

Godfred McLean wrote:

Ghanaian international Musician. Afropop, reggae-dancehall king in Africa. The Originator, inventor and pioneer of Afro-Dancehall sub-genre of Afrobeats to the world

Richdude GH commented:

I love how Stonebwoy is touring most of the big media platforms in the USA. It's enough in Ghana, let's take it to the State. #Album5 is Coming. Look out.

