Actress Christiana Awuni has advised women not to get married to broke men, stating that when a man gets rich, their taste in women change

Kofi Adoma interviewed the actress on his YouTube channel, Kofi TV, where they discussed marriage and its issues

Awuni said a lot of women are suffering with men who are not financially secure and are living in abject poverty with them in hopes that things will change for the better

Veteran Kumawood actress Christiana Awuni has stirred up controversy after advising women not to marry broke men. In an interview with Kofi Adoma on his YouTube channel, Kofi TV, Awuni discussed the topic of marriage and the issues that come along with it.

During the interview, Awuni stated that many women are currently suffering in relationships with men who are not financially stable. She advised women to avoid such relationships altogether, citing that men tend to change their taste in women once they become rich.

According to Awuni, broke men will often settle for any woman willing to be with them. However, they tend to go for younger and prettier women once they make money. She said this tends to leave many women who stuck by their partners through tough times feeling neglected and unappreciated.

While some viewers have praised Awuni for her frankness and honesty, others have criticized her for being insensitive towards men who may be struggling financially. Some have also pointed out that her advice may be seen as encouraging gold-digging behaviour in women.

Christiana Awuni has had her fair share of trials in marriage. She divorced her husband.

Christiana Awuni Sparks Reactions

AqhosuaSpendy commented:

Buh she is saying the truth paaa ✌️Mum God bless you

Efya tiwa wrote:

What she’s saying is actually the truth, but not all ladies are lucky to meet a rich man some are unlucky

dr.calistaerina reacted:

Everything she is saying is true it’s only a few men that ends up with women they suffered with

EMMANUEL AKULUGU wrote:

The person who dey give the advice no get husband ooo

