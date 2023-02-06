Efia Odo, in a video, expressed her disdain for broke men and made it known that she was allergic to them

The actress and socialite called broke men lazy and undesirable, stating that she does not want a man who cannot spend on her

Her comments have caused a massive stir on social media, with many folks finding them distasteful

Popular socialite, actress and musician, Efia Odo, has caused a stir on social media with her recent comments about broke men.

Efia Odo Expresses Her Disdain For Broke Men Photo Source: Efia Odo

Source: Facebook

In a video that has gone viral, Odo stated that she does not like broke men and believes they are lazy. According to her, there were so many ways of making money, so if a man is broke, he is lazy.

Her remarks have sparked outrage among many who believe that financial status should not be the sole criterion for evaluating a person's worth.

Critics have slammed the actress for being insensitive and lacking empathy towards those who may be struggling financially. They pointed out that a romantic relationship should not only be based on financial status.

However, a small minority have come to Odo's defence, saying that she has the right to choose the partner she wants and that financial stability is a crucial factor for many.

Odo, known for her bold and controversial statements, went as far as to say she was allergic to broke men. YEN.com.gh compiled some interesting social media reactions to the actress' comments.

Efia Odo Causes Stir

cobby commented:

If there is soo many ways to find money then why you not rich yet

jay-walker was not pleased:

Hookups are now sooo demanding. That’s good. Everyone is taking his or her Work serious

Genevieve wrote:

She said it means you are not hardworking if you are hardworking and get broke at a point kul but it a no for her if you ain’t trying at all so I get

