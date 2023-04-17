A WhatsApp voice note of a Ghanaian Uber driver scolding a rider for cancelling her ride gets many people laughing

In the audio, the driver rained insults on the young lady in a fake American accent for requesting for a ride, getting to her destination and then cancelling it and leaving with someone else

The hilarious audio got many people questioning the relevance of the driver's actions

A video went viral on TikTok after an Uber driver sent a rider a voice note blasting her for cancelling a trip she requested for.

@comanda_x screen recorded the voice note and shared it on her TikTok page.

Without sharing details of the rider, she questioned the actions of the man as well as his intellect.

Expressing his frustration in the WhatsApp DM of @comanda_x, he rained insults on the young lady. The first message he sent her was:

"Do you know you are the most foooooolish person ever on all the planet in the world."

The lady went on to ask him who he was, and he recorded a voice note and sent it to her.

In the voice note, he used vulgar language and expressed his displeasure in a fake American accent.

He advised her to ask her parents who he was and called her out on her actions by referring to her as someone without manners.

The driver stated that it was wrong for her to request for her ride for him to arrive at her destination and then cancel it. He added that it was very disrespectful of her to leave with another rider without confronting him about the matter.

Watch the full video below of a Ghanaian Uber driver scolding a rider in an American accent.

Ghanaians react to hilarious audio of Uber driver to rider on WhatsApp

Many people on social media have reacted to the driver's voice note as they pinpoint words he tried to pronounce with his fake American accent.

See selected comments below:

Titi:

If someone mistakenly pushed him the Ghanaian accent would have just flown out

Dani:

This kumerica accent plssss

CD:

‘All the planets in the world’ that’s crazy

EM.F:

Why did she also cancel the ride and hop into another

rory_reys:

But who does he think he is

Kezia Amakye:

‘You order for ubuuurrhhhh’

Abdul Jawula:

That is actually a very good American accent.

Funketijani:

Wait whattttttt all because of Uber cancellation dksksksksk

LisaJemide:

This is sooooo funny he can't decide what accent he wants

Yaw Dabo causes frenzy as he gets Inaki Williams to speak English

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Yaw Dabo got many Ghanaians laughing hard as he made Inaki Williams speak English in a video.

The Kumawood actor visited the Black Stars camp in Kumasi, and he wanted the players to promote his football club called Yaw Dabo Soccer Academy.

Current Black Stars Captain, Dede Ayew made his statement, however, when it got to Inaki WIlliams' turn, he could not deliver, and this got Ghanaians laughing hard.

