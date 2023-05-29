Kumawood actor Dr Likee has launched a GH¢674k Slingshot motor in his upcoming movie

The successful actor is set to feature in an upcoming movie called "Night School," which features legendary actor Agya Koo

Some fans of the comedian have reacted to the video and applauded Dr Likee for bringing Kumawood stars back together for the wonderful piece

Ghanaian actor and comedian Ebenezer Akwesi Antwi, known in private life as Dr Likee, has launched an expensive Slingshot motor in a new video.

The actor, who was recently featured in Daddy Lumba's "Ofon Na Ɛdi Asɛm Fo" video, revealed in a YouTube interview with Ahodwo TV that his latest movie, "Night School," would feature the motorcycle and some popular movie stars.

Legendary Kumawood star Agya Koo is among many stars available on set for the movie.

Dr Likee flaunts Slingshot motor in video with Agya Koo Photo credit: @ahodwotv

Ahodwo TV indicated that the GH¢674k Slingshot, which was launched on the movie's set, belonged to the comedian.

Also, crew members in the "Night School" movie, who were with Dr Likee on the movie's set further indicated that the talented and celebrated comedian, who has parodied some popular Hollywood movies lately, would act as a class prefect in the movie.

While Ahodwo TV interviewed Dr Likee, Agya Koo arrived and was briefly engaged by other actors who were excited to see him on set.

Watch the video of Dr Likee with the GH¢674k Slingshot motor on movie set with Agya Koo below

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Dr Likee and his Slingshot motor in upcoming movie

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video, cheering Dr Likee on for his commitment to his craft, while others claimed that the motor was rented for the movie.

BOATENG EBENEZER commented:

I thank Aka for United some of the old actors

Ibrahim Abdulkadir stated:

Likeeee tired ooo seriously, the guy needs rest

NANA K - GH said:

Dr Likee is really tired seriously

