Delay has spoken amid an attack on her by her former good friend, Afia Schwar

She indicated in a new video that she would not bring herself low to the level of inferior people

Afia had insulted Delay and made all sorts of wild allegations against her

Delay is known to be the one who gave Afia Schwar the fame she is enjoying today

Ghanaian television presenter, Deloris Frimpong-Manso, known popularly as Delay, has spoken after the attack on her personality by Afia Schwarzenegger.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Delay, during an introduction to one of the episodes of her show, said many people have called her a confident woman and she agrees with them.

She went on to say sarcastically that compared to others, she is like an articulator truck, and that the others are “Tico” cars.

Delay indicated that she would not waste her energy to respond to anyone who is below her level.

Her powerful intro comes after a viral video of Afia Schwar calling her names and disgracing her.

Delay’s video has attracted the attention of many people, including Asamoah Gyan’s wife, Gifty.

Gifty commented in the Akan language that Delay’s words are hot:

__ohemaa___: “Chai, words no ano 3shie!!!.”

yesghanaonline: “No comment.”

albyinspire: “Tico bia should go Reverse la.”

abena_mello: “yie yie. Give it to them. Please we need more of the Bolar bird and tankass bird.”

1_kofi_highest: “Only Delay’s intro will give you motivation to keep pushing.”

queeneuglet: “Kyer3 ))mo wo mo dadwene aanka.”

_edn_aa: “Woman of proverbs. I love you mama.”

korkor.manye: “The intro alone.”

aj_antwiwaa_anning: “Kwahunie yaba na yaba ampa....tico biaaa nko reverse.”

_dickson_brown: “I really this shade boss man in the business.”

minascateringservices: “Boi3 I love that The best way to show maturity.”

sixta_yaa90: Eeeeiiii where do u get ur terms and proverbs from u are serious ooo....u can be a rapper wai, give it a try.”

nana_kojo_walker: “Oh late Delay dey give we serious intros ooo . Eiii.”

abaamissaharthur: “I love you.”

_bherlynda_: “I can’t with this Woman.”

delaywaa_rella: “take it easy on us please.”

ortegadawuda: “Heeeerh u er legendary.”

Afia Schwar insults Delay

Meanwhile, Afia Schwar earlier dished out some bad words for Delay in their fresh feud.

In a video published by YEN.com.gh, an incensed Afia Schwar said Delay slept with a popular politician in exchange for a car.

She claimed also that the said politician sought permission from her, Afia, before giving the car to Delay.

Still, on damaging Delay, Afia Schwar accused Delay of begging Black Stars player, Jonathan Mensah, to sleep with her but he refused.

Meanwhile, Delay is known to be the very person who brought Afia Schwar the fame she is currently enjoying.

Delay discovered her in the early 2000s and produced a comedy with the title, Afia Schwarzenegger, through which Afia got the name she still bears.

