A Ghanaian prophet could not contain his joy after John Dumelo emerged as the MP-elect for Awayaso West Wuogon

This comes after it emerged that his prophecy about John Dumelo winning the Parliamentary election had come to pass

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post celebrated Prophet Clement Quansah on his accurate prophecy

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Head Pastor of Wordlight Revival Centre Worldwide, Prophet Clement Quansah, popularly known as Prophet Clement Testimony, expressed delight after John Dumelo won the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary elections.

Celebrating the amazing feat chalked by the actor turned politician, Prophet Clement Quansah took to Facebook, where he disclosed that his prophecy about John Dumelo had been fulfilled.

Ghanaian prophet celebrates as John Dumelo becomes a Member of Parliament. Photo credit: @Prophet Clement Testimony/Facebook @johndumelo1/Instagram

Source: UGC

Prophet Clement Quansah opened up about how the Lord disclosed through him that John Dumelo would emerge victorious in the parliamentary elections.

"Prophecy Fullfiled : Congratulations to the new MP Hon John Dumelo . Since 1996 the Ayawaso seat is now for NDC. Your team reached out to our office weeks ago. We prayed earnestly and did everything prophetic directions as led. The Lord gave a sure prophetic word and I said to you by the Spirit " The shame and mockery is over". God said you will no longer be called a parliamentary candidate but I Parliamentarian.The battle is over and the Lord has fulfilled prophecy. Everyone needs a PROPHET," the post read in part.

At the time of writing the report, the post had raked in over 2,000 likes and 200 comments.

Ghanaians commend Prophet Clement Quansah

Social media users who commented on the post celebrated Prophet Quansah for his accurate prophecy regarding John Dumelo's victory.

De Zy commented:

"I really believe in your prophesies !God bless you man of God."

Nana Yaw Sam replied:

"God bless u man of God.. I remember u said the woman is strong in the spirit. So if John want to win then somebody should tell."

Prosper Nugloze added;

"Yes everyone need a prophet. I must do all to reach out to you also. I need prophet in life."

Diana Gyamfua Wiafe commented:

"You are true man.of God. No wonder God directed me to you when I was in serious crises looking for a prophet. At that time, you were not even that active on social media. More grace and blessi g to you God's faithful Servant. I salute you"

Akufo-Addo invites Mahama to Jubilee House

In related news, YEN.com.gh reported that John Mahama has received an invitation to the Jubilee House.

The invitation came after Akufo-Addo called John Mahama to congratulate him on his victory in the 2024 presidential elections.

Akufo-Addo also used that opportunity to congratulate the Electoral Commission and the Ghanaian people for a successful election.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh