A trending debate about the unprogressive attitude of Ghanaian creatives has popped up online

Film directors Nana Kofi Asihene and David Nicol-Sey ignited the conversation after they shared their experiences

YEN.com.gh spoke to entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh about the ongoing debate

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian film directors Nana Kofi Asihene and David Nicol-Sey have spoken out about Ghanaian creatives' apathy toward collaborations.

David Nicol-Sey and Nana Kofi Asihene have descended on Ghanaian artistes for shying away from progressive collaborations. Photo source: NanaKofiAsihene, David Nicol-Sey

Source: Facebook

The directors have worked with several Ghanaian stars, including Sarkodie, Black Sherif, R2Bees and KiDi.

According to Nana Kofi Asihene, Ghanaian musicians' non-collaborative attitude has forced him to halt several projects related to the industry.

In the director's account, which he shared on social media, he tagged the average Ghanaian as "selfish and myopic".

"We paused development on a documentary about Ghanaian Music because the music practitioners were not willing to collaborate. And others were asking for money from us, the people who were going to bring attention to them."

His colleague David Nicol Sey weighed in on the ongoing debate, sharing an experience about how he lost investments in some self-funded projects because of the creatives' attitudes.

"I tried doing the same thing a few years ago with a slew of shows and music documentaries, investing over 2 million Ghana cedis plus from my own money in the production. Given the Ghanaian/African attitude, my entire investment was wasted. So I understand your pain; we are our own downfall."

The series of posts from Nana Kofi Asihene and David Nicol-Sey has broached an industry-level conversation.

Their comments follow longstanding concerns about the need for Ghanaians to document the music industry's stories and progress.

Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh speaks about the debate

In an exclusive chat with YEN.com.gh, entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh explained the events leading to the debate, saying,

"It is an issue we have been facing for a while now. It is hard to get Ghanaian entertainers to collaborate on documentaries that isn’t theirs. It is usually one hurdle after the other but I think it will get better as the current crop of artists understand documenting more than the older ones."

Black Sherif to face detractors

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif had issued a subtle warning amid his recent issues with Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale descended on Black Sherif, criticising his fashion sense. His criticism elicited a befitting response from the youngster fueling their feud.

The Kilos Milos hitmaker took to social media to express his plans to face his bullies head-on.

Source: YEN.com.gh