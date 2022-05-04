The selling price of 'ampesi' at a particular joint in Kumasi has recently been the talk of many on social media

In a Twitter post, @_lawslaw revealed that one plate of the boiled plantain with kontomire stew is dished at GH₵150

Many Ghanaians who saw the tweet took to the comments section to affirm what the young man was saying and also shared how much other delicacies at the same joint go for

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young man has recently managed to spark massive conversation among netizens on social media.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @_lawslaw had him revealing that there is a spot in Kumasi which has priced one plate of 'ampesi' (boiled plantain with kontomire stew) at GH₵150.

A serving of Ampesi, surprised young lady Photo credit: _lawslaw, Westend61/Getty Images

Source: Twitter

He added that he is very surprised at the fact that people still go and purchase from the spot.

"So this woman at TUC junction in Kumasi sells ‘bodie ampesie’ for 150gh, and people actually buy it. B)e."

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The young man's post sparked huge conversations on social media. Over 300 retweets, 30 quote tweets and close to 3,000 likes have been racked up.

Some of the interesting comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@__branath commented:

Wode3 wo.. Kumasi you dey sell ampesie 150?? Who go buy?

@timbergh7 replied:

Eno bi the joint opposite the junction no, Herh aponkye soup self you cant buy

@_apiitoor wrote:

Poor people get problem with everything.

From @MrChrisbrain1:

I don't want to mention the name tho, but tell me how much tax she dey pay?? She go be one of the people who insult the government sake of e levy. By the she nor force anyone . Not stew sef oo .ibi abomuu

@kyerebernard replied:

She's called Charity. These are some of her works It's expensive cos she doesn't cook on a large scale, she does it on request, so the food is cooked after the order is placed. Her food is nice tho

Buying Hair For Gh16,000 Is Cheap - Young Ghanaian CEO Luxury Hair Brand States

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a gorgeous Ghanaian CEO by the name of Dora Nana Ama Afrifa was recently granted an interview by top Ghanaian blogger, Zion Felix on his YouTube channel where she opens up about her hair business.

In the interview, Dora revealed that selling good quality hair that will last for years is her priority. She also shared that any good hair is on the pricey side hence getting three or four bundles of hair for Ghc16,000 is even cheap.

Nana Ama revealed that she travelled to a hair factory and saw a single bundle of a particular hair texture that was selling for about Ghc2,000 for a single bundle. She also shared that a single hair bundle can go for over Ghc10,000.

Source: YEN.com.gh