Popular Ghanaian actor Aaron Adatsi, known for his role in "Yolo," surprised fans by releasing his debut rap song with a powerful message directed at the President of Ghana

The song, which marks his first musical endeavor, questions the president's awareness of the country's hardships and expresses disappointment in leadership

Adatsi's unexpected move and socially charged lyrics have generated significant attention and discussions among Ghanaians

Ghanaian actor Aaron Adatsi, well-known for his role as Cyril in the popular TV series "Yolo," has ventured into the world of music with a rap song that carries a powerful message.

In his debut track, he directly addresses the President of Ghana, urging him to improve the country's situation.

Adatsi's unexpected move from acting to rapping has surprised many, but the poignant lyrics and social commentary within the song have garnered significant attention.

Aaron Adatsi drops rap song in protest of economic hardship Photo credit: iamaaronadatsi

In the song, he questions whether the president is fully aware of citizens' hardships and expresses disappointment in the leadership.

The lyrics convey a sense of disillusionment and a call for better governance.

While Adatsi is primarily known for his acting, his music venture shows his commitment to addressing social issues and using his voice to advocate for change.

Fans of Aaron Adatsi react massively to his rap song

Adatsi's foray into music and his bold message have sparked discussions and reactions among Ghanaians as he uses his platform to shed light on the challenges faced by ordinary people in the country.

richie_legend74 said:

Listened to this more than 5 times... Its sad how every little chance the youth get they move overseas not to visit or explore but to live & stay. Things are really getting out of hand, our Leaders must buckle up if not a time is coming where this country is going to be empty

blessfortune commented:

Use your voice , you are not alone . Thank you for this bro ❤️❤️❤️❤️

kwekuelliott indicated:

HARD! , there’s more from where this is coming from people! Y’all ain’t ready for this one

elom_anang added:

Sheeeeshhhh!!!!! Okuurrrrr!!!! Never imagined this!!!! You’re really good!

Watch the video below:

Amid OccupyJulorbiHouse protests, John Agyekum Kufuor's tweet highlights human rights and democracy, condemns arrests

Meanwhile, in a recent tweet on the inaugural day of the OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstrations, John Agyekum Kufuor is receiving widespread praise for resurfacing a comment he made in 2008.

In this tweet, he emphasized the crucial importance of respecting human rights, upholding democracy, and adhering to the rule of law as fundamental pillars for peace worldwide.

Many have interpreted the timing of his tweet as an implicit endorsement of the ongoing protests against President Akufo-Addo's administration while also condemning the arrests of several demonstrators.

Celebrities join #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest on its second day

In other news, Efia Odo, EL, Comedian Warris, and Kelvyn Boy have turned out in a show of support for the ongoing #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration, now entering its second day with protestors gathering at the 37 bus stop.

The protest, organized by the Accra-based civil society group Democracy Hub, is slated to continue until September 23, 2023.

