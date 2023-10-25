Amerado, in a video, narrated how he almost lost his life years back after he was wrongly accused of stealing on a bus

He said a lady announced that her phone was missing, and after a search was done, the device was somehow found on the side of his bag

The rapper said the bus conductor and some individuals in the bus threatened him with mob action

Ghanaian rapper Amerado, in a video, surrounded by his friends, shared a chilling story from his past where he found himself on the brink of disaster due to a false accusation of theft.

The popular rapper recounted the incident, which allegedly took place years ago and nearly cost him his life.

According to Amerado, the incident happened on a bus. He explained that a lady on the bus suddenly claimed her phone had gone missing, and panic spread as fellow passengers began to search for the missing device. Shockingly, according to him, the phone was discovered beside his bag. He said this was a baffling moment for him, and he denied any involvement in the disappearance of the phone.

Amerado elaborated that he believed the phone might have slipped from the lady's grasp as she juggled caring for her child, whom she held in her arms. He said he maintained his innocence, asserting that he had not taken the phone. However, the people on the bus remained sceptical and understanding of his explanation.

He mentioned that the bus conductor and some passengers on board began to threaten him with mob justice. He mentioned that he was close to being beaten and that the conductor and other angry people were ready to light him on fire.

However, Amerado concluded the sad story with a funny twist that caught his friend off guard. He revealed that, incredibly, the entire episode was actually a dream. Hence, the event did not happen in reality.

Amerado causes stir

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users

Hajia Salma said:

Ahhhh Amerado the way I was serious watching this video errrn konkonsa wan kill me

@TIME NO DEY commented:

I packed my car just to listen to the story very well not knowing is a dream Aaarh Amerado i will never take u serious again

SUPER KWAME reacted:

everyone have his story Amerado by the grace of almighty God u are still alive God will continue bless you more than where u are younger

Amerado carries Don Little

In another story, Amerado, in a hilarious video, met actor Don Little and carried him in his arms like a baby.

The rapper teased Don Little that he was Kwaku Ananase, a popular character from Ghanaian folklore who was small but cunning.

The video had Ghanaians laughing, with many saying the diminutive actor was old enough to be Amerado's grandfather.

