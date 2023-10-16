Nakeeyat bagged two gold medals and a trophy at the recently held 2023 African Shenmo Mental Math Abacus Cup

The event was held in Nigeria and saw many children from across the African continent compete for the grand prize

Stonebwoy, Gloria Sarfo and many others have congratulated her

Talented Kids season 10 winner, Nakeeyat, represented Ghana at the 2023 African Shenmo Mental Math Abacus Cup that was held in Nigeria.

Nakeeyat wins big at Africa Abacus Shenmo Contest

At the end of the competition, Nakeeyat swept two gold medals and a trophy. Videos of her celebrating with other winners on stage have surfaced online as congratulatory messages pour in for her.

The seasoned poet competed with many children from across the African continent for the ultimate prize.

Lead sponsor Shenmo Ghana, an organisation that uses Abacus Mental Maths as a tool for improving Focus, brain development, and increasing communication skills, congratulated Nakeeyet, saying:

We are super proud of you, @nakeeyat for winning big

Video of Nakeeyat jubilating with other winners of the Abacus Shenmo competition in Nigeria.

Congratulatory messages pour in for Nakeeyat

Gloria Sarfo, , 's wife Annica Nsiah-Apau, Oheneyere Gifty Anti and many others took to the comment section of the post to congratulate Nakeeyat on her major win.

Below are some of the reactions:

gloriaosarfo said:

WoW WoW WoW congratulations my love ♥️

mrsokyeame said:

Yes yes yessss❤️❤️❤️❤️

stonebwoy said:

Bless you

wunmit1 said:

Congratulations super star any where you go in the world you most always shine ❤️❤️❤️

oheneyere_gifty_anti said:

Wow. Congratulations my dear

__phylis said:

Congratulations honey

adwoa801 said:

Proud of you baby girl ❤️

official_movado_panda said:

Beautiful wow congratulations sis ❣️ Ghana and wide is proud of you ❣️

