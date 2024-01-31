Ghana's Afua Asantewaa Aduonum is currently the unofficial Guinness World record holder for the longest singing marathon in history

The record holder has acknowledged the DJs who assisted her in her attempt after she took them out on a lunch date

Photos from the date have popped up online, exciting scores of netizens who thronged the comments section to hail the DJs for their efforts

Last year, Ghanaian media personality and events planner Afua Asnatewaa Aduonum attempted to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual.

The Ghanaian sang for 126 hours and 52 minutes, becoming the unofficial record holder for the daring attempt, which took the nation by storm.

A recent gesture from Afua Asantewaa towards all the DJs who contributed to the successful execution of her attempt got many of her fans talking.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum goes on a lunch date with her sing-a-thon DJs. Photo source: Facebook/AfuaAsantewaaAduonum

Afua Asantewaa takes sing-a-thon DJs out

The decision-making body of the Guinness World Records has assured Ghanaians that the results of Afua Asantewaa's record-breaking attempt will be made public soon after reviewing the evidence.

While the record-breaker awaits her final verdict, she decided to acknowledge all the DJs involved in the attempt after they were spotted together on a lunch date.

In her post, she mentioned the names of all the eight DJs and established that her attempt was powered by the DJs Union of Ghana, which is led by Merqury Quaye, an ace DJ and radio personality.

Netizens react to Afua Aasantewaa's gesture toward her DJs

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Afua Asantewaa's lunch date with her sing-a-thon DJs.

Nana Ajoa Rose said:

Great job we appreciate their support ..u won together with them

Dorcas Nyarko wrote:

God bless you afua asantewaa ♥️♥️♥️

Sebastian Abasaana remarked:

Especially the joyprimem guy,she need to do something extra ordinary to him.

Salomey Boakye added:

DjS papapaaaa you have done well for our sis God bless you all

