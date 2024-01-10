Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, the Tourism Ambassador of Ghana, met President Akufo-Addo at the farewell dinner for the Black Stars at their camp in Kumasi

The Ghanaian broadcaster who recently completed her Guinness World Record sing-a-thon attempt in an Instagram post noted that it was a memorable evening

However, one aspect of the video that caused a stir was when the President mistakenly tapped the backside of Mrs Aduonum

Afua Asantewaa, the Ghanaian broadcaster who is currently awaiting confirmation from the Guinness World Record on her longest sing-a-thon attempt, has met the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Afua Asantewaa meets Akufo-Addo. Image Credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon

Afua Asantewaa meets President Akufo-Addo for the first time after the GWR sing-a-thon attempt

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum met President Akufo-Addo at the farewell dinner for the senior national football team, the Black Stars.

The event was held on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at the team's camp in Kumasi, ahead of the team's departure for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast.

Captioning the video she shared on Instagram, Afua Asantewaa who was recently conferred as the Tourism Ambassador of Ghana, noted that it was a memorable evening. She wrote:

A memorable evening with H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo - Addo at the Farewell Dinner for the Ghana Black Stars Go Ghana Go Black Stars ⚽️ Ghana Tourism Authority Ghana Football Association #afuaasantewaasingathon #GuinnessWorldRecord #RecordBreaking

Video of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum meeting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Black Stars farewell dinner.

Ghanaians react as Afua Asantewaa meets Akufo-Addo

However, many people noticed in the video that the president might have mistakenly tapped Afua Asantewaa's backside when they were posing for pictures while conversing.

Below are several reactions from Ghanaians as they watched a lovely video of Afua Asantewaa meeting President Akufo-Addo:

ecs_tabi said:

When you wash your hands well, you dine with elders ❤️or something like that

_mr.adamss said:

I’ve seen it but I don’t believe he did it consciously…Nana too Eeiiii!!!

taylor.mcbenjamin said:

Short people and their short hands.

sassymissyamoako said:

Please he's short that's why, or you say i go explain taya..

cyndicardashian said:

Wait was it my eyes or

blackmoore.nova said:

I thank God they didn’t see she touched her Nash

bamfi_nana said:

Whatever you saw keep it to yourself oo yooo!

nanaba_k_a_y said:

Eiiii where did the president keep tapping? eiiiii

eugenestonezy said:

Eeii l saw it too.. Chalie Olu Borga want see how it feels. Congratulations dear

selorm_doku said:

Always he want use his hand touch something!

