Dulcie Boateng has opened up about how she gets money to live a luxurious lifestyle as a young influencer

Speaking on the Delay Show, the Snapchat queen revealed that she accepts eight ambassadorial deals yearly

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after watching the trending interview on Youtube

Ghanaian Snapchat influencer Dulcie Boateng revealed the major source of her income in an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso, who is popularly called Delay.

The 26-year-old, who built her first mansion in 2019, disclosed on the Delay Show that she has big brands like Pizzaman who pay her GH¢15,000 monthly yearly, and the contract is renewable.

Delay and Dulcie Boateng rock elegant outfits.

Dulcie Boateng added that she also gets money from instant advertisement and selling products on social media.

The hardworking daughter of a Ghanaian carpenter also revealed that her mother is actively involved in her business, and sometimes take orders and receive money on her behalf.

Snapchat influencer Dulcie Boateng enjoys her vacation in Italy

Dulcie Boateng looked classy in a one-hand dress showing off her thighs as she posed for this photoshoot.

She wore a summer hat and matching bag while slaying big round earrings. She completed her look with white Christian Dior sandals.

Some social media users have commented on Delay's interview with Dulcie Boateng

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

1priceless_nyc stated:

Wo papa y3 capentar na wose joinery #delay

Efyachelsea stated:

Dulcie I can’t wait to watch

pretty_posh11 stated:

Eiiiii hmmm de first time am hearing de another name for carpenter ooo,yieee government school de3

mr__ao stated:

Eei packaging paa nie ahahhacarpenter nii ba

Selzluxuryorganics stated:

Rich is a gangster Proud of you, Dulcie ❤️❤️❤️

that_african_babet stated:

Premium Packaging

majiiid_001 stated:

She is who, who is she. Please find her for me

_prynx stated:

Meho koraa edwiri me

