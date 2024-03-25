Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale will perform at Medikal's upcoming concert at London's O2 Indigo venue

In a video Medikal shared, Shatta Wale rallied his fans in the UK to patronise the show and anticipate his performance

This comes as part of Medikal's efforts to give fans in London an authentic Ghanaian experience

YEN.com.gh spoke to music executive and talent manager Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh about the chances of Medikal achieving his dreams in London with Shatta Wale

This year, the Ghanaian rapper Medikal said he aims to increase his global traction and get his legs in several other markets outside of Ghana.

The rapper is set to mount London's O2 Indigo stage for the first time on May 3 and will play in Brescia, Italy, shortly after.

In a recent update on the upcoming concert in London, Medikal has announced that Shatta Wale will be joining him on the O2 Indigo stage.

Shatta Wale rallies support for Medikal

In an announcement video published online by both artistes, Shatta Wale called his fans in London to purchase tickets for the show in support of Medikal.

"London, I’m coming to support my g Medikal live at the O2 Indigo on the 3rd of May, Stubborn Academy situation get your tickets asap!, Shatta Wale said.

Last year, the dancehall artiste shut down the UK during his widely talked about performance for the Ghana Music Awards UK show.

While some fans deem Medikal's task of filling up the 2800-capacity venue in London to be no walk in the park, music executive and talent manager Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh believes Shatta Wale coming on board can significantly affect the rapper's fortunes.

Despite Shatta Wale's low efforts in activating the foreign market, his impact in other markets, especially in the UK, is commendable and can rub off on Medikal. That notwithstanding, his physical presence in the UK is essential to be able to flawlessly achieve his aim, and that is something I hope he does again soon, Boadu-Ayeboafoh told YEN.com.gh

Fans react to Shatta Wale's partnership with Medikal

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their thoughts about Shatta Wale's upcoming.

djyzell_11 said:

I knew Shatta won’t be disappoint I no get money anka I’ll be the first person to support this huge move at the moments.

sweet_maamegio commented:

Two set of problem Shatta Medikal

iam_patiboy noted:

I wish I can afford the ticket to watch the king supporting his brother in O2 indigo but I we pray the show be successful ❤❤ much love kings

