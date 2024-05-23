Fella Makafui has suggested that Medikal is lying about the claims he made about her with a cryptic statement she wrote on her Snapchat

The actress wrote, "Time tells the truth," suggesting that there was more to the story that has been told by Medikal to the general public

Medikal and Fella Makafui's marriage has fallen apart, with the rapper taking to social media to paint the actress black, making several damming revelations about her

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui, in an interesting Snapchat post, has suggested that her estranged husband, rapper Medikal, may not be entirely truthful about his claims against her. The actress posted, "Time tells the truth," hinting that there might be more to the story than what Medikal has revealed to the public.

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui Photo Source: fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

The public breakdown of Fella Makafui and Medikal's marriage has been a hot topic, with Medikal taking to social media to air their dirty laundry. The rapper has made several damaging accusations against Fella, attempting to tarnish her reputation.

Among his claims, Medikal claimed that Fella emotionally manipulated him into funding her cosmetic surgery, which she purportedly needed to promote her weight loss business, Simply Snatched. Furthermore, Medikal accused Fella of discarding her wedding ring in the sea during a trip to Dubai and of allowing her cousin, Bless, to live in their marital home without his consent.

These allegations have taken social media by storm, with many taking sides in the couple's very public dispute. Fella's statement indicates that Medikal's narrative might not be entirely accurate, and she seems to be waiting for the right moment or the right evidence to set the record straight.

Fella's statement sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

derricque_ said:

With tine we found out you were lying about the tea

kojo_safo_27 commented:

Massa time no Dey oo. If you go talk, just talk!!

itzfrosty_gh said:

When MDK was talking, he was ONLY speaking about things he did for her, but he did not talk about the things he did to her for the break-up to collide.

Afua Asantewaa supports Fella

In a related story, Afua Asantewaa has defended actress Fella Makafui for undergoing surgery to market her weight loss products.

The Simply Snatched CEO has faced backlash after Medikal revealed that she visited Turkey and Nigeria to have multiple surgeries done to influence the sale of her products.

Afua Asantewaa believes Fella Makafui's decision was a good and smart tactic, arguing that many people make radical decisions to bolster their businesses, so Fella doing the same was not a big deal.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh