Shatta Wale is set to perform at a free open-air concert in Bolgatanga, Upper East Region, on May 31

The artiste's manager confirmed the news by sharing a video online

Scores of fans have begun sharing their anticipation for the upcoming concert

GHanana musician Shatta Wale has been announced as a headliner for a free open-air concert in Bolgatanga, Upper East region.

The event, which comes off on May 31, will take place at the newly refurbished Bolgatanga Sports Stadium.

The event promises to be historic as it's the first time the critically acclaimed dancehall king is performing at the stadium venue.

Sammy Flex teases fans

In a post sighted by YEN.com, Shatta Wale's new manager shared a video promoting the upcoming concert in Bolgatnga.

In the post, Sammy Flex said, "We go rise like Dollar on 31st May in Bolgatanga." referencing Shatta Wale's latest release.

While the concert is free, fans are expected to unlock the experience by purchasing products from the main sponsor, Taabea Taacum.

A fan account explained the process of purchasing tickets for the show, saying,

The #Bolga show Ebe free but here is the entry process. Before you are allowed to enter you must have ‘Jaga 4 Bitters’ a new product from ‘Taabea Company Limited’ the headline sponsor of the show. So all those who want to rep the show look for the ‘Jaga 4 Bitters’ some and buy , I hear it’s not expensive so go grab yours and have access to the #ShattaWaleLiveInBolga concert on 31st May

Scores of fans from Bolgatnaga have begun preparations ahead of the concert.

Netizens react to Shatta Wale's upcoming concert

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Shatta Wale's upcoming concert in Bolgatanga.

oboy_yonkey said:

The world loves him ❤️

evansoti4 wrote:

For life is For life, pahhhhhh!!!!

van.ivan.5264 noted:

Abeg stop Shatta if not problem go come info be say the stadium small for Shatta..people from tongo,bongo,Navrongo bawku Wa all the come for the program

Shatta Wale makes grand entry in Brekum

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale's arrival at his recently held concert in Brekum had caused a scene.

The musician rolled out of his chartered flight into his heavily guarded car as he made the 30-minute trip from Sunyani to Berekum with a loaded convoy led by a motorcade.

