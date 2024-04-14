Shatta Wale Arrives In Berekum On A Chartered Flight, Sprays Cash As He Hits The Streets
- Shatta Wale has arrived in Berekum for his highly anticipated Konekt Concert
- The artiste was in the same city last year where he filled the Golden City Park or the brim
- Hundreds of indigenes thronged the streets to welcome back the African Dancehall king in grand style
Ghanaian musician and the self-styled African Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, has arrived in Berekum for his Konekt Concert at the Unity Royal Lodge.
In January last year, the musician made an indelible mark on fans when he performed at Berekum's Golden City Park.
Fans couldn't wait to see Shatta Wale's grand return to the city in preparation for his new show.
Shatta Wale returns to Berekum
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale landed at the Sunyani airport on a chartered Passion Air flight.
He rolled out of the plane into his heavily guarded car as he made the 30-minute trip from Sunyani to Berekum with a loaded convoy and motorcade.
On the trip, Shatta Wale popped out of his vehicle like a president to greet fans as they mobbed and cheered him.
Practising what he preaches, Shatta Wale sprayed money into the crowd on several occasions while en route to Berekeum from Sunyani, where his plane landed.
Recall that a few months ago, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy performed at the same Royal Unity Lounge, which has fast become the topmost entertainment centre in the city.
Netizens react to Shatta Wale's arrival in Berekum
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans who shared their thoughts on Shatta Wale's entry.
Freshruss Amal said:
Your people really did well in Brekum
Prince Nana Brown Gaisie remarked:
The King of the street.
Stanley Champs wrote:
Much love ❤️ to the king . Paaah Paaah Paaah Paaaaah ❤️✨. Kudos to Jonilar
Apoogo Baba added:
Them go feel it . No media back up but we dey form. God bless every SM fan
Shatta Wale takes Konekt album offline
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had deleted his recently released Konekt album from YouTube, leaving Ghanaians wondering what the reason could be.
The music video for Real Life, off the album which had also been deleted, was doing decently on YouTube.
