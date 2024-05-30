Ghanaian music sensation Screwfaze surprised many after a video of him abroad surfaced online

In the post, which has since gone viral, Skrewfaze was excited as he announced to the world that his daughter has enrolled in the US army

Netizens who saw the post were delighted as they took to the comment section to congratulate him and his daughter

Ghanaian musician Skrewfaze has caused a stir online after flaunting himself abroad with his lovely family in a photo shared online.

The renowned artiste, born Jehoshaphat Eshun, beamed with smiles as he announced that his daughter had been enrolled in the US Army.

Taking to TikTok, he noted that:

"By the Grace of God, our 1st daughter has successfully signed and joined the Armed Forces of the United States of America (US) and at this point I can't even begin to tell you how super proud I am as a father."

He further indicated that everything is working according to God's plan where he is currently located.

See post below:

Skrewfaze

Skrewfaze is a talented artiste who came to the limelight in the early 2000s. His songs, which became hits, include Gbalagazaa, Bue Bue, Maabenaa, and Ogologo.

He, however, has been missing in the music scene for a while, focusing on other things.

Recent photos indicate that the artist is abroad.

Netizens react to video of Skrewfaze abroad

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment to congratulate his daughter.

@SHE wrote:

"Congratulations beautiful."

@Snr Atseetsee wrote:

"Nice one. congrats."

@Chichi_Butterfly wrote:

"Congratulations to her."

@alijatuyanki wrote:

"Congratulations."

@Naa Tiakwa wrote:

"Congratulations!!!!!! Proud parents."

@Theodora wrote:

"Congratulations."

