A video of Afronita urging Ghanaians to vote for her and her dance partner in the final of Britain's Got Talent is trending

The dancer opened up on how Ghanaians desirous of seeing her and Abigail win the competition can vote for her

Many people who thronged the comment section expressed readiness to vote massively for them

Ghanaian dancer Afronita has gone public about how Ghanaians can play a crucial role by voting for her and her dance partner in the final of Britain's Got Talent.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @calebfeels.com, Afronita, standing next to her dance partner, Abigail, opened up about how Ghanaians can vote during the final.

In a step-by-step process, Afronita revealed that only Ghanaians living in the UK are eligible to vote.

With this, she said persons desirous to see them perform could do so on ITV, ITVX and STV.

She added that Ghanaians must go to www.itv.com/vote and register with a UK number in order to vote when voting begins.

"Thank you guys so much, let's win this for Ghana," she concluded with a smile.

Ghanaians react to Afronita's video

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video were optimistic that Afronita and Abigail would emerge victorious.

DimplesBBL commented:

I love how she said.... "to vote for us" . Keep soaring

YAASIKATILLY reacted:

We are bringing it home

Portion Pro Mom added:

we've registered already waiting to vote. what time does the show begin?

Optimus Prime wrote:

have registered already

Afronita cries backstage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afronita could not control her tears after she and her dance partner advanced to the final of Brtain's Got Talent.

Before their thrilling semi-final performance, Afronita was captured crying backstage.

In the emotional video, her aunt was heard telling her that she would stand in the place of her mother in this achievement.

