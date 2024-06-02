A video of Afonita bonding with her family and loved ones ahead of the Britain's Got Talent final is trending

The dancer said she was confident going into the final and urged Ghanaians to expect the best

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video expressed optimism that she and Abigail will emerge victorious

Ghanaian dancer Afronita has spoken from her base in London as she and her dance partner Abigail prepare for the finals of Britain's Got Talent.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Ghanaian journalist Caleb Nii Boye showed the 20-year-old in good spirits as she interacted with friends and loved ones.

Afronita speaks ahead of BGT final Photo credit: @calebfeels.com/TikTok

Wearing a bright smile, Afronita, when quizzed on what Ghanaians should expect from her and her dance partner, simply responded, "Expect the doing of the Lord."

The response from the University of Ghana student drew cheers from the people around.

Afronita and Abigail would be hoping to be the first Ghanaians to win Britain's Got Talent.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 6000 views and 43 comments

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video wished Afonita and Abigail the best of luck.

Choco Gram commented:

We are winning

Adwoa Asantewaa Amoah reacted:

We will call this win THE DOING OF THE LORD

Delali Phrank Awutey added:

Delali Phrank Awutey guy keeps mentioning God , God is my favorite part of her journey , a kid who’s parent has made her know that you can’t do this by yourself

Reennee Accu Aphedo stated:

Wow... Nana Ama Andoh Mrs Yeboah congratulations. Awww.. Happy to see this. Now I'm putting a face to AFRONITA. They young girl you use to bring to lectures, shy and reserved always with her siblings at Anita's stall?

Afronita speaks of a vision she had about the Britain's Got Talent

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afronita predicted that she and her dance protégé Abigail Dromo would advance to the finals of season 17 of Britain's Got Talent (BGT).

The dancer took to her Instagram page to share pictures of chapters she tore from her diary where she wrote about being in the BGT finals.

On the paper, she wrote that she and Abigail would easily make it to the final and would have the highest votes.

