Shatta Wale met Yaw Dabo on the streets of Accra when he did his Shaxi Activation Float

Yaw Dabo cruised in an expensive Lexus and coincidentally met with Shatta's truck and interacted with him

In the video, one person could be heard calling Dabo Cavani, a reference to a video the actor made in Qatar

Popular Kumawood actor, Yaw Dabo, met Shatta Wale during his Shaxi Activation Float.

The dancehall star toured Accra to promote his ride-hailing service. Dabo surprisingly pulled up beside Shatta's tour truck which excited his entourage.

They cheered upon seeing him, with one person screaming, "Cavani", in reference to a video of Dabo calling Cavani to shake his hands during his time in Qatar.

Yaw Dabo who was seated in the back seat of the vehicle popped his head out of the car and exchanged pleasantries with Shatta.

Peeps who saw the video could not hold their laughter as they reacted to what had transpired.

Shatta Wale's Shaxi

Shatta Wale started his ambitious ride-hailing service, Shaxi, in December 2021 and aims to give other ride-hailing competitors a run for their money.

The service promises patrons a comfortable ride to their various destinations at affordable rates.

Yaw Dabo Gets Peeps Laughing

lotty451 asked:

But why do you people want to change his name to cavani

Nyaaba Christiana also said:

Ghana is sweet oo ,i just heard "hey calvanni"

Efya vee also commented:

Was Dabo sitting or standing in the car

user818334753348 refrenced the video:

cavavni cavani cavani Man united

Call_me_Ben also wrote:

ghana's very own @cavani

Brooklyn also commented:

Ma me nkyea no, CAVANI Man United come come

Shaxi: Shatta Wale And Elsie Duncan, Daughter Of Duncan Williams Sing Bullet Proof In Video

In other news, Shaatta Wale and Elsie Duncan Williams wowed peeps on the streets of Accra as they sang Bullet Proof.

The energetic pair were in Accra for the Shaxi Activation Float and in a bid to promote the brand, captured the attention of passers-by.

Elsie Duncan who performed with Shatta previously on Rhythms On Da Runway had folks admiring her outgoing nature.

Source: YEN.com.gh