Afronita could not hide joy after her parents arrived in London to offer their support ahead of the final of the Britain Got Talent

In a video, Afronita's mother expressed confidence that her daughter and dance partner would emerge as victors

Many people who commented on the video have wished Afronita and Abigail the best of luck

The parents of Ghanaian dancer Afronita have arrived in London to support their daughter ahead of the final of the Britain Got Talent show.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Caleb Nii Boye's Facebook page, a visibly excited Afronita could not hide her joy as she interacted with her parents and loved ones.

Afronita's parents arrive in UK Photo credit: @calebfeels.com/TikTok @Afronitaa/Facebook

Source: UGC

Quizzed on what it meant to have her parents around, Afronita, who looked cheerful, said she was now feeling confident and happy going into the final.

For her part, Afronita's mother expressed delight that her daughter and Abigail had reached the final of the competition.

She was optimistic that the duo would come out as winners.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 6000 views and 50 comments

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the post urged Afonita and Abigail to give their maximum best. Others were eager to find out how they could vote for them.

Ashale Nene commented:

Wao I noe his dad, one cool IT guy... Bra Emma we call him... Nice... This world errrrr, thank God I always supported her

Delali Phrank Awutey added:

The part where the guy keeps mentioning God , God is my favorite part of her journey , a kid who’s parent has made her know that you can’t do this by yourself

Jennifer Nimako Boateng revealed:

They're winning. That's for sure.

Reennee Accu Aphedo stated:

Wow... Nana Ama Andoh Mrs Yeboah congratulations. Awww.. Happy to see thisNow I'm putting a face to AFRONITA. They young girl you use to bring to lectures, shy and reserved always with her siblings at Anita's stall?

Afronita opens up on a vision she had about BGT

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afronita opened up about her vision prior to the semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent (BGT).

Afronita took to her Instagram page to share pictures of chapters she tore from her diary where she wrote about being in the BGT finals.

On the paper, she wrote that she and Abigail would easily make it to the final and would have the highest votes.

Source: YEN.com.gh