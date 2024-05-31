Afronita Cries Backstage Ahead Of BGT Semi-Final Performance, Video Melts Hearts
- Ghanaian dancer Afronita was emotional backstage before mounting the stage to perform at the semifinal of Britain's Got Talent (BGT)
- The dancers made Ghana proud as they advanced to the finals of the internationally recognised talent show
- The emotional video melted the hearts of many people after watching it
Ghanaian dancers Afronita and Abigail are in the finals of season 17 of Britain's Got Talent (BGT). Before their thrilling semi-final performance, Afronita was captured crying backstage.
Afronita cried backstage ahead of her performance in the BGT semi-final
In the video, Afronita was in tears backstage ahead of her BGT performance with Abigail Dromo, which touched many hearts online.
The CEO of Afrostar Kids Academy was in tears because her mother was not able to make it to the UK to watch her and Abigail make history at the talent show.
Her UK-based family was present, giving her a shoulder to cry on and encouraging her. In the emotional video, her aunt was heard telling her that she would stand in the place of her mother in this achievement.
Below is a video of Afronita crying backstage.
Reactions to the video of Afronita crying backstage
Many people in the comment section talked about how they were touched by the video. Others also applauded Afronita and Abigail for their exceptional performance in the semifinals.
Below are the heartwarming messages from fans:
Genevieve Amui said:
If you are crying what should Abigail do
LITTLE IS MUCH ❤️ said:
wei Big Baby doings ⭐️
Spar✨Kle said:
She looks just like her mom❤️❤️
SylviaOfori2205 said:
I'm proud of u keep Ghana high
Malika Tara said:
Awwwww by darling
Fai Za said:
I just watched it on YouTube, they did massively well
Reactions and first photo of Afronita and Abigail on stage at BGT semi-final drop
YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian dancers Afronita and Abigail slayed in matching red outfits with a touch of African print fabric to perform at the semi-final of the 17th season of Britain's Got Talent.
A photo captured from their thrilling performance at the semi-final was posted by BGT on their official Instagram page.
The photo got many people excited as they wished them all the best in their performance.
Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
