Ghanaian dancer Afronita was emotional backstage before mounting the stage to perform at the semifinal of Britain's Got Talent (BGT)

The dancers made Ghana proud as they advanced to the finals of the internationally recognised talent show

The emotional video melted the hearts of many people after watching it

Ghanaian dancers Afronita and Abigail are in the finals of season 17 of Britain's Got Talent (BGT). Before their thrilling semi-final performance, Afronita was captured crying backstage.

Afronita cried backstage ahead of her performance in the BGT semi-final

In the video, Afronita was in tears backstage ahead of her BGT performance with Abigail Dromo, which touched many hearts online.

The CEO of Afrostar Kids Academy was in tears because her mother was not able to make it to the UK to watch her and Abigail make history at the talent show.

Her UK-based family was present, giving her a shoulder to cry on and encouraging her. In the emotional video, her aunt was heard telling her that she would stand in the place of her mother in this achievement.

Below is a video of Afronita crying backstage.

Reactions to the video of Afronita crying backstage

Many people in the comment section talked about how they were touched by the video. Others also applauded Afronita and Abigail for their exceptional performance in the semifinals.

Below are the heartwarming messages from fans:

