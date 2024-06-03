Afronita And Abigail: Brits Unhappy With BGT Outcome, Video Sparks Reaction
- Afronita and Abigail's third-place finish at Britain's Got Talent has got people talking
- Some British women in an interview remarked that Afronita and Abigail should have emerged as victors
- Many people who commented on the video celebrated Afronita and Abigail for placing third in the competition
Reactions have trailed the outcome of the Britain's Got Talent final that was held on June 2, 2024.
A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @calebfeels.com captured the moment some Brits in an interview expressed their disappointment after Afronita and Abigail placed third.
For instance, one woman interviewed for her observation about the show said she was disappointed that Afronita and Abigail were not adjudged as winners.
Another middle-aged woman who had a Ghanaian flag in her hand and was asked for her opinions on the performance of Afronita and Abigail said that judging from the way Ghanaians danced, she felt they should have been crowned victors.
The third lady also remarked that Afronita and Abigail put a lot of effort into their performance and deserved better.
At the time of writing the report, the video had 1500 likes and 42 comments.
Watch the video
Ghanaians applaud Afronita and Abigail
Social media users who thronged the comment section of the post commended Afronita and Abigail, with many saying that regardless of the outcome, they still made Ghana proud.
OHEMAA GHANA stated:
We are very proud of them
Awwww! They are our winners
honestly eer, even though they didn't win,that second position given to the magician dey bore me pass he should have been 5th or 6th saf ah second s3 s3n. we had to at least get the second
user5541378266819 reacted:
Ghana is proud of you ladies. Abinita
Adepa wrote:
congratulations my stars, super proud
Simon Cowell commends Afronita and Abigail
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that all four judges gave Afronita and Abigail a standing ovation during the final of Britain's Got Talent.
After the show, one of the judges, Simon Cowell, commended Afronita and Abigail for their performance.
He was captured in a video giving Afronita a warm hug after the show.
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
