A promotional video that was made prior to the final of Britain's Got Talent is trending

The father of Abigail, in a video, commended her daughter and praised her for her exploits in the show

Many people who thronged the comment section of the post also celebrated the duo

The father of talented Ghanaian dancer Abigail Dromo has left many in awe with a touching statement he made about her daughter.

It happened after a promotional video created in the build-up to the Britain Got Talent final surfaced online.

Abigail's father reacts to daughter's BGT performance

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the YouTube page of @TALENTKINGHD, showed moments when relatives and loved ones of both Afronita and Abigail sent inspiring messages to the dancers ahead of the final.

Amos, the father of Abigail, on his part, opened up on how proud she was to see her daughter perform on an international stage.

"Seeing Abigail on Britain's Got Talent is a dream come true", he said with a smile.

The short but powerful message surprised Abigail, who could not hide her astonishment upon seeing her dad on the screen.

Abigail's siblings also sent messages of support to the dancer in that video.

At the time of writing the report, the adorable video had raked in over 95,000 views and 200 comments.

Ghanaians commend Afronita and Abigail

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video showered praises on Afronita and Abigail

@tonykwesiowusu7933 commented:

This is the only moment you feel you are a Ghanaian blessed souls

@AnitaEstherAfiaAsare-fg6qt stated:

Who else is smiling and crying at the same time

@jyotijetley1013 added:

Unbelievable performance. Truly blessed by God. Such a talent. Afronitaaa & Abigail may God's blessing be always with you.

@Nana-wr2yd added:

No matter what. these amazing dancers are absolute winners!!!! Much love from Ghana and Africa at large

Simon Cowell celebrates Afronita and Abigail

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afronita and Abigail impressed all four judges with a powerful performance that earned them a standing ovation.

Afronita took to Instagram to share a video of one of the judges, Simon Cowell, giving her a warm hug after the show.

This gesture speaks volumes about the impact the duo had on the judges and the show itself.

