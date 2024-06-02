Ghanaian dancers Afronita and Abigail gave a captivating performance in the finals of Britain's Got Talent (BGT)

THe finals were held in the UK on the night of Sunday, June 2, 2024, where ten acts competed for the ultimate prize

Many people talked about how much they loved their performance, while others rallied behind them to win

Founder of Afro Star Kids Academy Afronita and her dance protégé Abigail Dromo gave an entertaining performance in the Britain's Got Talent (BGT) finals that was held on the night of Sunday, June 2, 2024.

This comes after they had successfully secured a spot in the finals with their captivating performance in the semifinal.

Afronita and Abigail's nail performance in the BGT finals

The two Ghanaian dancers rocked an African print attire as they mounted the stage to impress the judges and the crowd with their exceptional performance.

They danced to Fuse ODG's Antenna, as they did in their auditions to the talent show, a song by Reggie 'n' Bollie and a medley of songs.

While performing, the crowd cheered them on and all four judges had smiles on their faces throughout their electrifying performance in the finals of the show.

A video of their lovely performance was shared on the YouTube channel of BGT.

Below is a video of Afronita and Abigail's performance at the 17th season of Britain's Got Talent (BGT).

Reactions to the performance of Afronita and Abigail in the BGT finals

Below are the lovely reactions from Ghanaians and fans worldwide to the dazzling performance of Afronita and Abigail in the BGT Finals:

@gracephiloe5788 said:

Ghanaians let's gather here to show love to Afoabi

@Nana-wr2yd said:

The winning team is here!!!!!!! Big ups to Abigail and Afronitaa. No matter what, you are absolutely WINNERS in your own right!! Ghana, Africa and the world love you!!

@Brandy56561 said:

AFRONITAA AND ABIGAIL, CONGRATULATIONS! watching live from Manchester! I was here on 02.06.2024

@Official_kontrol said:

Where are the Ghanaians people?

@veetechsimple21 said:

Their performance is extraordinary. They've really made Ghana proud

@princeduah3367 said:

Ghana to the world... I'm in love with you two. Much love ladies, much respect. You've done us proud.

@amnestytv9468 said:

All Africans outside Africa, let me see your hands

@Jozy6264 said:

Brilliant performance full of colour, sunshine and joy. I really hope these two lovely ladies go the distance tonight.

@machineatfootball6594 said:

They have a whole country with them who will vote for them

