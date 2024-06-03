Mr Drew was among the star-studded lineup for the just-ended Telecel Ghana Music Awards

The Afrobeats superstar didn't fail to disappoint the audience with his well-coordinated performance

Fans hailed him on social media, crowning him as one of the best performers for the night

The 25th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards came off on June 1 at the Grand Arena in Accra.

Scores of fans gathered to witness the celebration of the Ghanaian music industry's biggest stars and moments in the year under review.

Mr Drew delivered a captivating performance that struck many fans and became a hot topic after the night.

Mr Drew at the TGMAs Photo source: Instagram/OdoNtiPhotography

Mr Drew impresses Ghanaians with his stagecraft

Mr Drew has been on the rise since he won his first Ghana Music Award for Best New Artiste of the Year in 2021.

The singer went on to earn five nominations in the following year with hit songs like S3k3 and Mood.

Mr Drew fielded an equally impressive year, registering four nominations with his infectious record, Case.

He crowned it all with a flawless performance at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards, which has earned him significant traction online.

Fans react to Mr Drew's impressive TGMA performance

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Mr Drew's performance at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024.

@__theSeyram said:

Bro Mr Drew is one of the best performers we have in this country. He knows when to sing and when to dance and he does both very well!!! Too good!

@randywlkr noted:

Saa Mr Drew no ɔyɛ bosom anaa? Nipa baako tumi bɔ ndwom, sa, san spote ka ho? That is a legend in the making!

@ThomasLahm-vo4ew wrote:

Mr drew is the king of live performance in Ghana

@McKwesiFiLa900 commented:

Herr violin boom 02 performance MR Drew herr wat a last show dance

@edem_16 added:

The violin he incorporated made this sicccckkk

Mr Drew unites Incredible Zigi and Afrobeast

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mr Drew had brought DWP Academy co-founder Afrobeast and Incredible Zigi together.

Mr Drew, behind hits like Case, leveraged his influence to restore the broken connection between the dancers behind two of Ghana's most successful dance factions.

