Ghanaian sports journalist Bright Kankam Boadu has posted a new photo of the viral social media sensation Oliver Khan, also known as Ship Dealer in France.

The photo shows Ship Dealer swagged up in a bright yellow suit at the Paris Charles De Gaule airport.

The photo has sparked significant reactions as fans took to social media to share their admiration for Ship Dealer.

Ship Dealer in France Photo source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

Ship dealer's trip to France detailed

According to Saddick Adams, the Ship Dealer is in France for serious business.

"The Ship Dealer’s invitation was straight from a French state agency. He’s to shoot a commercial for a big event coming up in France. I’m so happy that his talent of years is finally opening big doors. God bless BKB too," Saddick shared online.

The President of The African Paralympic Committee confirmed that the Ship Dealer had embarked on a French Embassy-sponsored expedition for the African Paralympic Games following the recent triumph of the Ghana Men's Amputee football team.

The news impressed scores of fans who can't wait to witness the Ship Dealer’s strides in Paris.

Netizens react to Ship Dealer’s move to France

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Ship Dealer’s arrival in Paris.

@Emma_Nicee said:

Mbappe to Madrid facilitated by yours truly the ship dealer! Here we go!

@gyasi_fred commented:

The richest man alive

@andydasty noted:

Ship dealer go France it is over for you people.

@realnadom4lyfe commented:

We are dead. Ship dealer no go mke we hear word.

@Lebron_92 added:

He is going to sell Ship windscreen to Luxembourg

Tje, the social media star, made a good impression of himself as he engaged in a hearty discussion with Kwami Sefa Kayi, who labelled the ace broadcaster as a competent journalist.

Source: YEN.com.gh