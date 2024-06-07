Ghanaian man Kofi Gabs is among the few people to correctly predict the scores for the match between Ghana and Mali in the ongoing World Cup qualifiers

The hardworking cleaner celebrated the Black Stars' victory with his favourite meal in a viral video

Some social media users commented on Kofi Gabs', popularly called Mr Happiness, lovely video on X

A Ghanaian man who works as a cleaner in the Netherlands, Kofi Gabs, popularly called Mr Happiness, has won the hearts of many Ghanaians after predicting Blacks Star's triumph over Les Aigles of Mali.

In a video trending on X, the hardworking man, who has a Dutch passport, wore a yellow hoodie with Ghana flag colours and "Ghana" boldly imprinted on it.

Kofi Gabs paired it with army green trousers and a cap while predicting the scores for the match between Ghana and Mali during the first half of the game.

Kobi Gabs celebrates after Ghana's victory over Mali

After making the right predictions, Kofi Gabs celebrated Black Stars' victory with a scrumptious meal and a chilled bottle of champagne.

Kofi Gabs shows off his sneakers in his room

Kofi Gabs impressed his followers on X as he flaunted his collection of sneakers online.

Ghanaians react to Kofi Gabs' video on X

@Mmonkoaa stated:

No slander will be tolerated here . Even Dutch passport can see the future

@sanixutd stated:

Open telegram channel Bini man.. You are better than Ruf and Jey

@the_marcoli_boy stated:

Magic dey the Dutch passport inside ei

@fixondennis stated:

Your predictions are better than Enokay and the rest. PhD holders can’t do that either.

@MaameAmaAdoma stated:

You’re the GOAT now. Everything you say is right now

@boss_henryy stated:

Man you’re more than fabrizio oo. You for give correct scores oo

@Wee3ny3 stated:

Chale you for be president of Ghana

Kofi Gabs Responds To Critics

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Mr. Happiness, aka Kofi Gabs, who stirred a massive reaction on social media after saying a Dutch passport is more valuable than a PhD from a Ghanaian university.

In his most recent video, he addressed Ghanaians who have demanded an apology for his statement.

He declared that he would reply as soon as Ghana received a stable power supply, similar to that in the Netherlands, where he was granted citizenship.

