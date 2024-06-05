Mr Happiness Shades Critics: "I'm Uneducated But Educated People Are Discussing Me In Ghana"
- Kofi Gabs, the Ghanaian man based in the Netherlands has shaded his critics who consider him uneducated
- This is in response to widespread criticism about a claim he made, saying that the Dutch passport is superior to a PhD awarded by any university in Ghana
- Kofi said he is surprised that an "uneducated" person like him could trigger the whole country to be talking about him
Mr Happiness, a Ghanaian man based abroad has become a subject of intense debate online after he asserted that a Dutch passport is more valuable than a PhD from any university in Ghana.
His comments were considered distasteful by a section of Ghanaians on social media, as they took him to the cleaners.
However, Mr Happiness, famously known as Kofi Gabs, seemed unbothered by the barrage of criticism and in some cases, plain insult spewed at him.
After his first video which triggered Ghanaians, Kofi Gabs has gone ahead to release more clips of himself reiterating and maintaining his earlier opinion.
In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Mr Happiness, who left the shores of Ghana in 2018 for the Netherlands, appears to be throwing shades at his critics.
Kofi Gabs, who recently acquired his Dutch citizenship, said he is surprised that an "uneducated" person like him could rile an entire nation to become a topic for discussion.
"By the Ghanaian standard, I'm uneducated because I have never been to the university before yet I made a video a few days ago because I'm now Dutch, by the way, you don't get this passport for free, you have to write an exam, you have to go through a process, and the educated people in Ghana are discussing what the uneducated person, by their standard, said,” he stated.
GH man abroad says Dutch passport is more valuable than GH PhD: "You will get BP if you keep talking about me"
Netizens share varied views
Netizens who chanced on his video shared varied views. Some of the comments are compiled below.
@morgangyasi269 said
"enjoy ur life kofi. you have achieved a lot cos some people has been same country for 10 years n still doesn't have de book. forget everybody."
@lillyagyemang also said:
"Masa your not the only one with a Dutch Passport oooo, let us think."
@Lickzstar commented:
"This man dey give pressure with his passport."
Nana Amoateng also commented:
"Pressure paaa nie."
Below is Kofi Gabs' latest video posted on TikTok by @wanderlust_adventures001
Ghanaian man rejoices as he gains Netherlands citizenship
Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a photo of a Ghanaian man celebrating after obtaining Dutch citizenship popped up on social media.
In a video shared on X, the man beamed with smiles as he shared the great news with the world.
Netizens who thronged the comment section expressed mixed reactions; some were delighted over the news while others were not.
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
