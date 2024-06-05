Kofi Gabs, the Ghanaian man based in the Netherlands has shaded his critics who consider him uneducated

This is in response to widespread criticism about a claim he made, saying that the Dutch passport is superior to a PhD awarded by any university in Ghana

Kofi said he is surprised that an "uneducated" person like him could trigger the whole country to be talking about him

Mr Happiness, a Ghanaian man based abroad has become a subject of intense debate online after he asserted that a Dutch passport is more valuable than a PhD from any university in Ghana.

His comments were considered distasteful by a section of Ghanaians on social media, as they took him to the cleaners.

However, Mr Happiness, famously known as Kofi Gabs, seemed unbothered by the barrage of criticism and in some cases, plain insult spewed at him.

After his first video which triggered Ghanaians, Kofi Gabs has gone ahead to release more clips of himself reiterating and maintaining his earlier opinion.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Mr Happiness, who left the shores of Ghana in 2018 for the Netherlands, appears to be throwing shades at his critics.

Kofi Gabs, who recently acquired his Dutch citizenship, said he is surprised that an "uneducated" person like him could rile an entire nation to become a topic for discussion.

"By the Ghanaian standard, I'm uneducated because I have never been to the university before yet I made a video a few days ago because I'm now Dutch, by the way, you don't get this passport for free, you have to write an exam, you have to go through a process, and the educated people in Ghana are discussing what the uneducated person, by their standard, said,” he stated.

Ghanaian man rejoices as he gains Netherlands citizenship

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a photo of a Ghanaian man celebrating after obtaining Dutch citizenship popped up on social media.

In a video shared on X, the man beamed with smiles as he shared the great news with the world.

Netizens who thronged the comment section expressed mixed reactions; some were delighted over the news while others were not.

