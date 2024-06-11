King Promise, Juls And Amaarae To Join Lil Wayne In Detroit For Afro Nation
- King Promise has been announced as part of the star-studded lineup for Afro Nation Detroit
- The Afrobeats superstar and Amaarae are the only Ghanaians on the bill for the beach festival this August
- They will join top global stars, including Hip Hop legend Lil Wayne and Jamaican dancehall star Shensea, on stage
Ghanaian Afrobeats superstar King Promise is set to perform at this year's Afro Nation festival in Detroit.
Afro Nation touts itself as the biggest beach festival in celebration of the Afrobeats genre and its explosion worldwide.
The two-day festival, scheduled for August 17 and 18, will be held at the Bedrock and Douglas site in Detroit.
King Promise and Amaarae to perform with Lil Wayne
King Promise, Amaarae and Juls are the only three Ghanaians on the Afro Nation lineup for the Detroit leg. They will join headliners Lil Wayne, Rema and Asake for the two-day festival.
King Promise, who narrowly missed out on Ghana's topmost honour to Stonebwoy, has had an impressive year building up to the festival.
His song Terminator became a significant Afrobeats success story, striding in new markets, including Asia.
The success of Terminator helped King Promise to field sold-out tours in Asia and Canada.
Fans react to King Promise and Amaarae's Afro Nation nods
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to King Promise and Amaarae's upcoming performance at Afro Nation Detroit.
jhoe_hughes said:
His energy is needed to make the system stable
joshua_tanihutettey noted:
Efo only fights in Ghana . He can never reach KP’s level. The reason I say these awards don’t make you more or less an artist
mr_ghanabwoy commented:
Why don't you come and take ur artist of the year siafo)
King Promise announces new album
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Promise had opened up about his upcoming album, his third after the high-striding 5-star album released in 2022.
The album, titled True to Self, is set to feature Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, Nigerian sensation Shalipopi and American hip-hop performer Chance the Rapper.
