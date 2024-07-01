Global site navigation

Shatta Bandle Reconnects with P-Square After Mr Ibu's Funeral In Nigeria
Entertainment

Shatta Bandle Reconnects with P-Square After Mr Ibu's Funeral In Nigeria

by  Peter Ansah 2 min read
  • Shatta Bandle was one of the few Ghanaians who flew to Nigeria to attend the late John Okafor's funeral
  • The Ghanaian socialite called on his collaborator, Rude Boy of P-Square fame, at his mansion in Nigeria
  • A video of the entertainers interacting heartily and posing for a photo op has surfaced online

PAY ATTENTION: Read YEN News now on Facebook Broadcast Channel. Click and follow now!

Ghanaian socialite Shatta Bandle was recently spotted at Mr Ibu's funeral. The late actor, who passed away in March, was buried on June 28, 2024, in his hometown Amuri, in Enugu State.

The Ghanaian socialite gained significant traction in Nigeria after Rude Boy of P-Square fame featured him in their music video Audio Money.

A video of Shatta Bandle and his collaborator Rude Boy of P-Square fame sharing a hearty vibe has surfaced online.

Shatta Bandle and PSquare
Shatta Bandle and PSquare Photo source: Instagram/ShattaBandle
Source: Instagram

Shatta Bandle reconnects with P-Square

Read also

Lil Win records new song with Kweku Flick after gory accident, shoots video from hospital

After the funeral, Shatta Bandle called on Rudebwoy at his home in Nigeria with a Ghanaian entrepreneur, Afro-Arab CEO Salamu Amadu.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Nigerian superstar welcomed his Ghanaian friends with smiles as he relived their collaboration on the 2021 released single Audio Money.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Rude Boy joked about coming to his level just to share a photo moment.

Fans react to Shatta Bandle stint with Rude Boy

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Shatta Bandle's latest meetup with P-Square's Rude Boy.

@Babanlawon said:

Shatta bandle no need to fall, he is already down to earth

@stevogen wrote:

Honestly I like that song that time and I still jam it sometimes ( Audio ) so many audio 4 Naija

Read also

Shatta Bandle spotted at Mr Ibu's tribute event with celebrities (video)

salim_marlian noted:

The richest man in Ghana

doropeggy added:

Nigerians and Ghanaians love nah 5&6. At the same time were cat and dog . Just like siblings rivalry fights. One love ❤️ keeps us together.

Shatta Bandle expresses dream to take over Nigeria

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Bandle had provoked Nigerian netizens with his post about wanting to become the country's president.

He posted a photo of himself in an expensive suit with the caption, "President of Nigeria, if you vote for me, you vote for money."

The post elicited numerous trolling comments from Nigerian netizens as they expressed their frustrations with the diminutive social media sensation.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Peter Ansah avatar

Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor at YEN.com.gh. He studied Development Planning at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Afro Nation Ghana and Morgan Heritage. You can reach him at peter.ansah@yen.com.gh

Hot:
Online view pixel