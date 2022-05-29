Fella Makafui and Medikal's daughter, Island, recently decided to feed her father as they spent some time together at home

In a video shared on Medikal's Instagram stories, the one-year-old was seen busily picking rice with a fork and putting it into her dad's mouth

After giving Medikal one scoop, Island also got one scoop and put in her mouth while her father asked for more

Award-winning rapper Medikal, known in private life as Samuel Adu Frimpong, recently shared a special moment with his daughter, Island Frimpong.

Medikal got fed by Island, the first child of the rapper and his wife, actress Fella Makafui. Island who is barely two years old (she will turn two in August) turned herself into a mother.

In a video shared on the rapper's Instagram, Medikal is seen sitting on a couch while Island sat on him with a plate of rice in front of her.

Medikal's daughter Island decied to feed him at home Photo source: @amgmedikal

Holding a big fork, Island took some of the rice on the cutlery and send it in the direction of her father who received it into his mouth.

The little girl then came back to pick some rice and put in her own mouth. Before she put the fork in her mouth, her father was heard asking for some more food.

Sharing the video, Medikal who sounded excited inscribed that she was being fed by Island for the day.

"My daughter is feeding me today," he wrote with a love emoji.

See below for the video as reposted on Instagram by @sweet_maame_adwoa:

Medikal's fans react to Island feeding him

The video of Medikal and Island's spcial moment has tirggered heartwarming reactions among the rapper's followers.

khonfidencial_ said:

"We the Frempong's are romantic."

faithful572 said:

"It's beautiful ."

kofiss said:

Eish, but what is that long metal fork doing in the hands of the baby

Medikal and his daughter twin in caps

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that Medikal had shared lovely photos with his daughter.

In the photos posted on his Instagram page, the reigning VGMA rapper of the year is seen holding Island in his bosom and smiling heartily.

While Medikal wore a basketball top over a white long-sleeved t-shirt, Island wore a white with flower patterns drawn on the surface of it.

