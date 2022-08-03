Nigerian musician Davido and his crew are having a good time in Ghana as they chill in a luxurious apartment filled with luxury cars

The musician, in a previous video that surfaced some hours ago, was seen moving with a fleet of cars from the Kotoka International Airport

Fans were happy to see Davido enjoy himself as he danced to a song he was yet to release, and folks were impressed with the tune

Nigerian musician, Davido, in a video, is seen having a good time in Ghana. The superstar danced to a beautiful tune he was yet to release and tagged Pheelz, the song's producer, to give a date for its release.

Davido seemed very excited about the melodious tune as he showed his dancing skills while smiling brightly.

A few of his crew members in the background also jammed to the tune. The apartment they were in looked grand and luxurious with their expensive vehicles parked on the compound.

In a previous video that went viral hours ago, the musician caused a stir as he and his crew drove to the apartment in their fleet of cars.

Davido is one of the wealthiest musicians in Africa, so it is no surprise to see him reside in some of the best edifices on his travels.

Fans Get Excited By Davido's Video

Ruwaidaa.a said:

He is not just the best artiste, he is an entertainer and a whole vibeeeeeee, na why dem dey call am G.O.A.T❤️

lordmekus fawned over David:

Davido we suppose dey worship you tbh. too good for my liking

Just Pain showed his admiration for the Nigerian:

Baaaaaaaaaaaaba you till end of time i swear on my life

ĀlienthaGhost was impressed with his dance moves:

Need to learn this davidos nu moves its giving

96000 said:

i’ve not even recovered from this flex my soul!!!

