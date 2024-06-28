Shatta Bandle, in a video, has been spotted with a host of celebrities in Nigeria

The self-proclaimed Ghanaian billionaire was in attendance at a Night of Tribute event held in Nigeria for the late actor, Mr Ibu

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video were surprised to see him at the event

Diminutive social media personality Shatta Bandle has sparked reactions after a video of him and some Nigerian celebrities surfaced on social media.

Shatta Bandle spotted at Mr Ibu's Night of Tribute event

In a video shared by social media personality Afia Schwarzenegger on Instagram, Shatta Bandle was seen at a tribute event for the late Nigerian actor John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu.

The self-proclaimed billionaire was among many guests invited to the private indoor event at the Base Event Centre in Enugu, Nigeria.

In the video, Shatta Bandle, in white attire with black stripes, was a spectator as the children of the late Mr Ibu performed an emotional tribute song together on a stage.

Some Nigerian celebrities and Mr Ibu's relatives also attended the event.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Shatta Bandle attending Mr Ibu's Night Tribute event

Social media users who thronged to the comment section expressed mixed reactions. Some netizens laughed, while others were surprised to see Shatta Bandle at the event.

@ohenewaaagyeiwaak commented:

"Ah Shatta bundle be that?"

@darko_vybzgh commented:

"Shatta Bundle te h) y3 d3n. B)e3"

@kophi_guyman_ commented:

"Shatta bundle "

@asiamahabby commented:

"What is shatta bundle doing over there "

@cele_bri_ty commented:

"Ah who else saw shatta bundle?"

@paa_kwesi_wallas commented:

"Shatta bundle , what ge dey do for there or he is Mr. Ibi ein first Son "

@iam_conash commented:

"Ah is that shatter bundle I just saw or they also have Nigeria bundle "

@dagaatigirl_official commented:

"What is our @shatta_bandle_ doing there ? "

Shatta Bandle flaunts his young son, and urges him to be opulent when he grows up

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Bandle sparked reactions online after using social media to flaunt his handsome son.

In a viral video on TikTok, Shatta Bandle was spotted on his bed with bundles of 100 cedi notes and introduced his little son as Shatta Life.

Describing himself as a rich man, the diminutive young man bragged about his wealth as he urged his son to live lavishly when he grew up.

