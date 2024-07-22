A Ghanaian man has gone viral after parking his newly acquired Ford Mustang car in his hall

In a video, the man moved around his hall and flaunted the expensive car

The video has sparked many reactions from Ghanaians on social media, who flooded the comment section

A Ghanaian man, Nii Kojo Ababio 1, also known as Henry Bill, has gone viral after a video of his parked car in his home's living room resurfaced on social media.

Henry Bill parks Ford Mustang in his hall

In a compilation video shared by blogger Vimbuzzgh on Instagram, Henry Bill flaunted the inside of his enormous mansion.

In another part of the video, an orange Ford Mustang convertible was parked just closer to the staircase in the middle of his living room as part of the room's decoration.

The young man, who is also Ghanaian rapper Tulenkey's business manager, was spotted popping champagne and taking photos of himself close to the car while music played in the background.

In another scene, Henry Bill was spotted vigorously exercising on a gym bicycle parked closer to the Ford Mustang while being recorded on camera.

Below is the video of Henry Bill flaunting his parked new Ford Mustang in his living room:

Reactions to the video

The video sparked many reactions from social media users, who shared mixed responses in the comment section. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below.

@kwabenanelster commented:

"Nothing impressive. What is his source of income?"

@martundarlin commented:

"Difference between a rich white man and a rich black man.Generational wealth Difference."

@born_2motivate commented:

"Setting nkoaa."

