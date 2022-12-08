Criss Waddle has thrown shade at the Pentecost Church of Ghana and dropped a photo of the branch that refused to give his family shelter

The music star went on a long angry rant on his Snapchat and recollected the sad incident which occurred when he was young

His comments about the church have stirred a huge debate on social media, with many peeps agreeing with his comments and others against it

Ghanaian rapper, Criss Waddle, bitterly narrated a sad incident that happened when he was young.

Criss Waddle Jabs Pentecost Church

Source: Instagram

The musician recalled how he and his family were refused asylum in the Pentecost Church when they were homeless and had nowhere to sleep.

According to the rapper, when they got to the Tema Community 5 branch of the Pentecost Church, they were told there were empty rooms in the mission house, but they were strictly reserved for senior pastors. Hence they could not be granted asylum and were left at their own mercy.

The musician dropped a photo of the church that rejected his family on his Snapchat.

Criss Waddle said he now has enough money to demolish the church and build a building with 30 more rooms, but he would rather take that sort of money to the club and spend it on women.

His comments regarding the church sparked a massive debate on Twitter and other social media platforms.

Criss Waddle's Church Of Pentecost Experience Sparks Debate

Hilda Me said:

This is an unfortunate situation but most people who go around being entitled are the ones who don’t even do anything at church, some hardly go to church but when they need the help they quickly go there.

Arielle Bakes commented:

It’s quite unfortunate these things happen. I personally know more than 20 people the church has helped but it is always the unfortunate incidents that will hype

GREGORY OUNTIN wrote:

Especially the pasters are very wicked. The only advice the paster will give you is to pray hard while you need help urgently. Cold World!!

Church Of Pentecost Seeks God’s Intervention For Economic Turnaround; Declares Three-Day Fasting and Prayers

In other news, The Church of Pentecost has declared a three-day fasting and prayer for the country.

The leadership of the church is optimistic the prayer will provide a solution to the country’s ailing economy.

The fasting and prayer session is scheduled to begin on Thursday, November 10, and end on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

