Actor and filmmaker Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win has apologised to actress Martha Ankomah for his insults at her a few month ago

According to the actor, his words had been taken out of context and had been misrepresented leading to all the bitterness

He said he was very remorseful about his actions and urged the actress to let bygones be bygones

Actor and filmmaker Kwadwo Nkansah - Lil Win - has rendered an unqualified apology to actress Martha Ankomah for his unguarded outburst at her.

He apologised via phone call on United Television’s United Showbiz programme on Saturday, August 3, 2024.

Lil Win says his words were misrepresented and has begged for forgiveness.

Martha Ankomah filed a defamation suit against Lil Win, claiming that the actor, in a social media rant, denigrated her brand.

This was after Martha Ankomah reportedly refused to co-star in Lil Win’s A Country Called Ghana.

The furious actor had published unprintable words against the actress in a video that has since gone viral, questioning her relevance in the Ghanaian film industry.

Martha Ankomah filed the defamation suit demanding GHC5 million in damages, among other reliefs.

When the case was finally called on July 31, 2024, Martha Ankomah’s lawyer told the court that Lil Win had reached out and asked for an out-of-court settlement, which they had agreed to.

The case was subsequently adjourned to August 15, 2024.

Explaining his actions on UTV, Lil Win acknowledged his fault and asked for forgiveness from Martha Ankomah.

He stated that he had not acted properly towards the actress and regretted his outburst.

“She’s my colleague; we work in the same industry. It was a disagreement, and I’m sorry,” he said.

He noted that his outburst had been taken out of context and blamed online bloggers for misrepresenting what he had said about the actress.

“I’m human, and I erred,” he said.

He also apologised to all those he had insulted before and after the release of his film, expressing remorse about his actions.

