Ghanaian actor Lil Win attended his school's highly anticipated speech and prize-giving day in grand style

The actor looked fit without his neck brace, signaling his improved health condition after his gruesome accident

Videos of his arrival at the event grounds attracted scores of fans who thronged social media to complement his looks

On August 2, Lil Win's school, Great Minds International School, hosted top personalities, including Otumuo's son and media mogul Fadda Dickson, at its annual speech and prize-giving day.

The event promised to celebrate the school's efforts in imparting basic education to its students.

The invited guests gave keynote speeches on the theme of Ghana's pivotal role in basic education: a special tool for election 2024.

Lil Win arrives at his school's graduation

In 2018, Lil Win founded the Great Minds International School. The proud proprietor arrived at his school's graduation ceremony amidst cheers as the audience was excited to see him fully recovered from his accident injuries.

The Kumawood star got severely injured after his accident. He had to use a neck brace and rely on his team to move around during his initial public appearances after the tragic accident.

Lil Win took his seat after greeting some royal leaders and joined his high-profile guests on the podium.

Fans hail Lil Win's latest public appearance

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Lil Win's arrival at his school's event.

a.tfrimpon_617 said:

Kwadwo fine boy 🤣🔥

justiceappiaheffah wrote:

Great personality lyk lilwin is hard to find in a country… Ghana is blessed of having Kojo🙏

iamnana_afiasarfo noted:

Ne ho ay3 f3 paa 😍

Lil Win renovates medical facility

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win had renovated a medical facility believed to be in Kwamang, his hometown, which also houses his film village.

The comic actor initially met with the hospital's medical doctor at his office and conversed with him before the two men proceeded with their tour.

The embattled actor noted that he loved giving and would not relent on his philanthropic duties despite his legal and PR troubles.

