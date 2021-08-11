Former President J.E.A. Mills' son, Kofi Atta Mills, has got married in a beautiful wedding in London

First photos and a video from the marriage ceremony emerged on social media on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Following the initial images, more lovely photos and details of Kofi Mills' bride have surfaced online

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Former President John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills' only son, Samuel Kofi Atta Mills, is no more a bachelor.

Samuel Kofi Mills tied the knot in a simple but colourful wedding ceremony in London a few days ago.

YEN.com.gh previously reported on the first videos and photos from the wedding of the former president's son.

Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

Following our earlier report, more photos and details of the wedding have popped up.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The new details indicated that the beautiful lady who got married to Kofi Mills is known as Michelle.

She is also a Ghanaian lady from Accra (a Ga girl) who lives in the United Kingdom.

The new photos, show the couple dressed in different types of kente during their traditional wedding ceremony.

See the photos below (swipe):

Congratulations to Kofi Mills and his bride.

Home Sweet Home Nina marries

In other wedding news, actress Evelyn Addobea Addo, popularly known as Nina in the Home Sweet Home TV series, was recently reported to have got married.

Nina tied the knot on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, in a beautiful traditional marriage ceremony just a few days ago.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, a photo from Nina's marriage ceremony popped up on social media showing the actress and her husband.

Following our report, more beautiful photos and videos from the wedding popped up to the admiration of her fans.

Viral wedding kiss couple speaks

Meanwhile, a young Ghanaian couple recently went viral after a video showed the bride refusing to kiss the groom at their wedding has spoken.

In a new video, the groom has expressed their gratitude to all the people who helped in circulating the video.

His wife also joined in to thank Ghanaians saying they were happy to have made all the headlines for Ghanaians to talk about them.

Source: Yen.com.gh